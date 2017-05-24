Long innings, short starts continue to haunt Orioles against Twins

The 21 minutes spent on their feet in Wednesday's first inning must have felt like an eternity for the Orioles. They spent that time chasing rockets all over the field and waiting with waning patience through a mound visit and long at-bats as Chris Tillman searched for the stuff to get out of his mess.

Those long innings are becoming all too common for the team's flagging starting rotation, and it's starting to impact the rest of the Orioles' game, as evidenced by their 4-3 loss and series sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Twins.

The matinee morose cast over 32,267 fans at Camden Yards set in early when the long innings forged the result before a late comeback effort came up short. The Orioles have lost 10 of 13, in no small part because of a simple fact: long innings make short starts, and short starts make it hard to win.

"I think nine times out of 10, if you're going out there and getting in the dugout quick, they're going to do what they did when Alec [Asher] came in the game," Tillman said. "I think they've been pretty consistent about that ever since I've been here. When you're out there and you're having, it feels like 10-, 15-, 20-minute innings, that normally doesn't work out for you."

Tillman's 36-pitch first inning was a pitcher's worse nightmare, a self-diagnosed case of faulty mechanics, timing and tempo, with every mid-inning adjustment making matters worse. His fastball command was somewhere other than in his possession, and the rest of his arsenal was only just coming around. The Twins (25-18) batted around, with four hits and a pair of walks all coming by the 30-pitch mark.

Tillman (1-1) ended the second inning having used 57 pitches, another in a series of untenable paces set by Orioles starters this season. Such innings — and the short starts they cause — have been chief reasons for the team's recent slide.

Entering Wednesday's matinee, just eight American League pitchers with 40 or more innings this season had averaged more than 18 pitches per inning. Three are Orioles. Kevin Gausman is tops in the league with 19.4 per inning, Ubaldo Jiménez is fifth with 18.8 per inning and Wade Miley is eighth with 18.1.

Tillman's got half the innings required to be a qualifier because of his spring shoulder injury, but fits right in that class. His 18.8 pitches per inning entering the day climbed to 19.3 at the end of the day.

"What it does is make you pitch four innings out of the bullpen, which we've been doing a lot," manager Buck Showalter said. "And you have to do it at home. You hope you're doing it on the road, which is the ninth inning, so that's good. That's one of the biggest challenges is you're constantly pitching four innings out of your bullpen. But it's one of the things with Ubaldo; he has to exert so much energy sometimes, and he's not the only one. That's why it was so nice to see Dylan [Bundy] keep his pitch count down and be able to pitch into the seventh inning last night."

Part of it stems from the fact that the Orioles starters aren't a swing-and-miss-inducing bunch.

Collectively, their whiff rate was 28th in baseball entering Wednesday at 8.9 percent, according to FanGraphs. They entered Wednesday 25th in strikeout rate with 7.34 per nine innings.

Without the ability to coax swinging strikes, they're depending on a lot of things — umpires, batted ball luck, defense — none of which make things completely easy on themselves. The Orioles have a staff that is built to use its defense, but that doesn't leave much margin for error.

And over these past few weeks, with starts by anyone other than Bundy rarely stretching into or past the seventh inning, it has been magnified for the Orioles. Over the 13-game stretch that has slid them toward .500, they've averaged about five innings per start, with a collective 5.60 ERA.

It happens differently for different pitchers. Tillman has a history of needing to find it on the mound before he gets going. For the likes of Jiménez or Miley, it can come or go at any second.

But the Orioles have a lineup to make up for this when things are going well offensively. Tillman saw as much when Asher relieved him and worked quick enough in his two innings to get the bats going again, resulting in two Orioles home runs in the seventh inning.

"It all boils down to getting deeper in the game, making better pitches to give your team a chance to win," Tillman said. "I think Alec made a pretty good example out of it. He went out, had a couple quick innings and the offense came out and put some pretty good swings together. I think that shows a lot about what this team is capable of.

"I didn't really give them much of a chance early in the game — putting them to sleep out there in the field. If you have a couple quick innings, it's a completely different ballgame."

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli