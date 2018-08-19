Orioles' Mark Trumbo returning to Baltimore to have knee examined; 'probably' going on DL

Orioles outfielder/designated hitter Mark Trumbo left Sunday’s 8-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians in the eighth inning for a pinch hitter and will return to Baltimore on Sunday instead of traveling with the team to Toronto to have his injured right knee further examined.

Trumbo has been dealing with right knee inflammation off-and-on for the entire season and had an injection to try and limit the pain Monday, but hasn’t felt improvement.

“His knee flared up on him, barking pretty good,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He’ll go back and see Dr. [Mike] Jacobs, I think he’s probably heading to the DL. We talked about it last time, but he had some good results from the treatment and the shot, but this last day or so, it’s kind of flared up on him again. He’ll go back and take a look at it.”

Trumbo first missed time with the knee injury May 23, when he sat out five games with what was described at the time as arthritis and cartilage damage under his kneecap, which was aggravated at the time sliding into second base.

It hadn’t limited him much at the plate recently, as Trumbo entered Sunday with a .283/.320/.457 batting line with six home runs since the All-Star break. But he said his lack of mobility on the bases comes close to negating some of the impact he makes in the batter’s box.

“At some point, they kind of go hand-in-hand,” Trumbo said. “I just really worry about my teammates and how it might cost them. If I can get this right, sooner or later, I think everyone’s better off.”

Trumbo said he was “hopeful” after the most recent injection, but most days have been “pretty rough.”

“I’m not able to really run too well,” he said. “I guess I worry about not being able to help the team, especially costing someone a hit, or just being kind of a nothing out there on the bases right now.”

If the Orioles do put Trumbo on the disabled list, it would make for an easy roster switch to add outfielder Adam Jones back from the bereavement list. Jones missed the entire Cleveland series to attend a family funeral.

