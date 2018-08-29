Orioles' Mark Trumbo to have knee surgery that will likely end his season

After receiving several opinions on his injured right knee, Orioles designated hitter/outfielder Mark Trumbo has decided to have surgery that will likely end his season.

Trumbo received a fourth and final evaluation on his knee Tuesday in Northern California, and the Orioles announced that it was no different than the previous three.

Trumbo has played through knee pain for most of the season, but was sent back to Baltimore after the conclusion of the Orioles’ series in Cleveland on Aug. 19 to have an MRI.

He landed on the disabled list the following day. His knee was also examined by Orioles team physicians Michael Jacobs and Leigh Ann Curl, as well as renowned orthopedist Dr. James Andrews, before Wednesday’s evaluation.

Trumbo will decide when and where he will have the procedure in the next few days.

“Nothing major,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “Nothing that can’t be fixed. He just want to make sure he takes in all the opinions. If you know Mark, he knows he needs to get something done there and he’s really concerned about the time-frame and being ready for spring training next year.”

Before traveling cross country, Trumbo conceded Friday that having surgery was probably the best and most likely option.

The lingering pain in Trumbo’s knee recently limited him to designated hitter duties, and he received two weeks ago that did little to ease the pain. In the days before going on the DL, it was evident that even running down the first-base line caused him discomfort.

Trumbo first missed time because of his knee in May, sitting out five games with what was described as arthritis and cartilage damage under his kneecap. The problem was aggravated at the time by sliding into second base.

“Mark’s doing it the right way,” Showalter said. “This is more of a quality of life thing down the road. I have of confidence that he’s going to be a good player for us healthy next year. But it’s also, as you get to the end of a good career, you also want to think [to yourself], ‘If I do this, three or four years from now or whatever, am I going to have to do this? Is there any way to solve both potential issues?’”