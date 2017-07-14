So you want to trade for pitching ... the Orioles know how costly it can be

Seeing former Orioles prospect Jake Arrieta pitch for the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Camden Yards is all the ammunition critics need to impugn the Orioles’ starting pitching and the trades that depleted it.

But as the club looks to possibly paper over its most gaping hole at this month’s trade deadline, it’s not lost on executive vice president Dan Duquette or anyone else around the club that the Orioles have dealt a bona fide major league starter away in each of the past four Julys.

Beginning with the fateful Arrieta trade in 2013 — he went on to win the Cy Young Award in 2015 — the streak continued with Eduardo Rodríguez in 2014, Zach Davies in 2015 and Ariel Miranda in 2016.

For some, like Arrieta and Rodríguez, their progression elsewhere was inevitable. Davies wasn’t a can’t-miss prospect but had a strong minor league track record. Miranda was still unknown.

But combined, the quartet represented about 25 years of club control, making them almost immediately valuable to their major league clubs. The Orioles’ veteran rotation, meanwhile, continues to falter as the pool of major league-ready candidates dwindles further.

Duquette acknowledges all that, but contends that “if you’re in the race, part of the cost of doing business is trading for players to help you and pitching to help you.”

“So if you have pitching that’s available, young pitching that’s available, you can be a player in the market,” he said. “To me, it’s part of the cost of doing business. Some of them are going to work out for you. Some of them aren’t. In our case, some of the guys we’ve traded have gone on and done pretty well. But the fact that we’re competitive and trying to add to the team, I think when you have a shot, you have to do it.”

Each trade, with the benefit of hindsight, looks like a long-term loss for the Orioles. Some were from the start, while others provided immediate value and made a clear playoff team better.

None hurts more than the Arrieta deal, even with the understanding that the second wild card has made the July trading season a seller’s market.

But altogether they form a pattern the Orioles need to remember when deciding whether to upgrade their flagging rotation for another playoff push this month.

“I would expect that some of them would do as well, but Arrieta did really well,” Duquette said. “We gave him a lot of chances here. For whatever the reason, he didn’t really get established here. But to his credit, he certainly did there.

“I mean, Miranda we signed a year before we traded him. We identified Miranda and we liked Miranda, but we traded Miranda for an experienced pitcher. We traded Arrieta for more experienced starting pitching. We traded Davies for an outfielder. That didn’t really work out. [Rodríguez], that was an extortion piece. That was required, because if we weren’t going to pay the price, there was another club that was going to pay the price.”

Here’s a breakdown of each deal:

Jake Arrieta

The trade: The Orioles traded Arrieta and Pedro Strop to the Chicago Cubs for right-hander Scott Feldman and catcher Steve Clevenger on July 2, 2013.

Why they did it: With Arrieta just one part of their young pitching core then mired in crisis under former pitching coach Rick Adair, the Orioles traded their lottery ticket for a proven commodity in Feldman, whom manager Buck Showalter knew from his time with the Texas Rangers.

What they gave up: Arrieta always had electric stuff, but he wasn’t getting good results in the majors or meshing with the instruction he was getting. He left Baltimore with a 5.46 ERA over parts of four seasons, recording seven strikeouts per nine innings and four walks per nine with a 1.472 WHIP.

How it looked then: Most around the club, even with hindsight, say it’s unclear whether Arrieta ever becomes what he is in Chicago had he stayed in Baltimore. Even those close to him say so. The trade was made with near-universal acknowledgement that Arrieta could go on to flourish somewhere else, but the Orioles didn’t have time to wait for that with an inconsistent rotation of their own.

How it looks now: Feldman ended up 5-6 with a 4.27 ERA in 15 starts for the Orioles. Arrieta completely turned it around with the Cubs, posting a 2.76 ERA and producing 17.5 Wins Above Replacement, according to FanGraphs. He earned the Cy Young and helped the Cubs win the World Series last season.

Eduardo Rodríguez

The trade: The Orioles sent the left-hander to the Boston Red Sox for reliever Andrew Miller on July 31, 2014.

Why they did it: The Orioles scoured the starting-rotation market and decided their best bet to improve their pitching staff, which was already in the midst of a late-season turnaround, was to add another premium arm to a bullpen that already included Zach Britton, Darren O’Day and Tommy Hunter.

What they gave up: Rodríguez was a consensus top-100 prospect who had ascended to Double-A Bowie by age 20, though knee issues that have proven chronic were limiting him that season with the Baysox. He had made 16 starts for Bowie that year and posted a 4.79 ERA, but he was a fearless pitcher who used both sides of the plate and had command of three pitches.