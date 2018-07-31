In final hour before trade deadline, Orioles in talks to send Gausman to Braves; Schoop could be dealt, too

As the final hour before today’s nonwaiver trade deadline approached, the Orioles were in 11th-hour negotiations to trade second baseman Jonathan Schoop and right-hander Kevin Gausman, according to an industry source, potentially taking their rebuild to the next step of moving players who are controllable beyond this season.

While Schoop’s potential destination was unclear, but the Orioles were working out final details to complete a trade what would send Gausman to the Atlanta Braves, according to an industry source. A deal with the Braves for Gausman, who still has two years of team control beyond this year, could net a significant return given the Braves have the most prospect-filled farm system in baseball.

The Orioles have been engaged in serious discussions with several teams about players who are under team control beyond the 2018 season, including Schoop, Gausman, right-hander Dylan Bundy and right-handed reliever Mychal Givens.

The Orioles have already dealt three pending free agents, moving Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers, trading Zach Britton to the New York Yankees and Brad Brach to the Braves, receiving back eight prospects — all of them at the Double-A level or higher — and $250,000 worth of international bonus slots.

The team’s other pending free agent, center fielder Adam Jones, has told the team he will not approve a potential trade to the Philadelphia Phillies.

And while the Orioles’ focus at the trade deadline has been on moving their pending free agents, they’ve been consistent in not turning away any discussion regarding their controllable players.

Still, with less than an hour remaining until the 4 p.m. deadline, it appears moving Schoop, who is under club control for one more season beyond this one, and potentially Gausman, who has two years of team control remaining, is real.

While they are willing to move key controllable players such as Schoop and Gausman, it appears unlikely the Orioles would trade controllable players to a division rival such as the Yankees or Boston Red Sox.

One asset the Orioles have going into the final hour of negotiating is that from their previous deals earlier this month, they have a good grasp of what contending teams need and are willing to give, and as the deadline approaches they also know what teams are desperate to acquire.

Schoop, who struggled through a rocky first half, was just named the AL Player of the Week. He’s homered in six of his past seven games and is hitting .360 with 16 extra-base hits (seven homers and nine doubles) over his past 23 games.

Gausman has been the club’s top starter this season, going 5-8 with a 4.43 ERA with 11 quality starts in his 21 appearances.

