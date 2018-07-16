Despite report of deal, Orioles have not yet traded Manny Machado, source says

Despite a report that the Orioles have agreed to a deal to trade Manny Machado, no agreement had been completed as of Monday night, according to an industry source.

Still, the Orioles are “very close” to trading Machado, the source said, with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers still in discussions with the Orioles.

Machado will represent the Orioles in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game at Nationals Park, but anything beyond that remains uncertain as a deal could be completed before the Orioles resume the regular season Friday night in Toronto.

Asked during Monday’s All-Star Game workout day media session whether lingering trade rumors have taken away from this week’s event, Machado said he’s just enjoying playing in his fourth career All-Star Game.

“I think the feeling is great,” Machado said. “I’m playing in an All-Star Game, I have a uniform on. I’m representing the Orioles and doing everything possible. I’m not really thinking about anything else. … I can’t control any of that stuff. I can control enjoying myself.

“I’m going to continue to be myself. I’m going to be the same player since I came up. I’m not going to change for anybody. Once I go out there, I’m going to have that smile on my face. I’m going to enjoy myself. My goal is to go out there and leave it on the field.”

Barstool Sports reported that the Orioles and Phillies have a “handshake agreement” for a deal that will be made Wednesday morning.

