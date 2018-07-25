Chris Tillman becomes free agent after declining Orioles' offer to pitch in minors

Chris Tillman’s tenure in the Orioles’ organization — a stretch that spanned 11 seasons — ended Wednesday when Tillman declined an outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk and became a free agent.

The Orioles designated Tillman for assignment Friday when his minor league rehabilitation assignment expired, and offered him an opportunity to pitch in Triple-A, but on Wednesday, Tillman officially declined that offer. Because of his service time, Tillman could refuse a minor league assignment and go to free agency.

From 2013 to 2016, Tillman was the Orioles’ most reliable starter, averaging 32 starts, 14 wins, 190 innings and a 3.91 ERA with a 56-30 record. But after going on the disabled list with a shoulder injury toward the end of the 2016 season, his performance dipped.

But since the beginning of 2017, Tillman is 2-12 with an 8.42 ERA in 32 games (26 starts). He went 1-5 with a 10.46 ERA in seven big league starts before going on the disabled list with a lower back strain.

The move marks the end of the tenure of another key member of the Orioles’ recent resurgence, as the team continues to turn its focus to its rebuild.

He was part of the trade that best set up the Orioles’ core for their stretch of three playoff berths over five seasons. He was acquired in a 5-for-1 deal with the Mariners that included center fielder Adam Jones and sent left-hander Erik Bedard to Seattle before the 2008 season.

This year, the Orioles were convinced by watching Tillman’s offseason throwing sessions in Sarasota, Fla., that he was worth re-signing, giving him a $3 million major league deal in February.

But Tillman averaged less than four innings a start in his seven appearances this season. He had more walks (17) than strikeouts (13), and opponents hit .365 against him.

After a pair of outings in which he didn’t get out of the second inning, Tillman went on the disabled list with a lower back strain, an injury he said he suffered while dodging a foul ball in the Orioles dugout and attempted to pitch through for his last two starts.

Tillman sat out for nearly six weeks, then began his minor league rehab assignment. In six starts, he had a 6.75 ERA and opponents batted .333 against him.

