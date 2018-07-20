Orioles designate Chris Tillman for assignment, select Renato Nunez's contract from Triple-A Norfolk

The Orioles began to cut ties with veteran right-hander Chris Tillman, designating him for assignment Friday as the end of his minor-league rehab window expired.

Tillman, who was re-signed as a free agent in the offseason in hopes he would rebuild from a disastrous 2017 season, struggled even more this season, going 1-5 with a 10.46 ERA in seven big league starts before going on the disabled list with a lower back strain.

The Orioles now have 10 days to either trade, release or send Tillman through waivers. Orioles executive vice president Dan Duquette said the Orioles have given Tillman the opportunity to remain in the organization and pitch in the minors, but it’s an option that Tillman is weighing versus opting for free agency.

The team also selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Renato Nunez from Triple-A Norfolk. He will replaced Tillman on the 40-man roster and take Manny Machado’s spot on the 25-man roster.

For four seasons from 2013 to ’16, Tillman was the Orioles’ most reliable starter, averaging 32 starts, 14 wins, 190 innings and a 3.91 ERA with a 56-30 record. But since the beginning of 2017, Tillman was 2-12 with an 8.42 ERA in 32 games (26 starts).

The move marks the end of the tenure of another key member of the Orioles’ recent resurgence, with the team fully focused on their rebuild.

"Chris did a great job for us over the years,” Duquette said. “He was the ace of the staff for our last playoff team and was the starter in the wild card game [that season]. He pitched in some big games for us over the years. But it's time for us to move on and give an opportunity to some of our younger pitchers as we attempt to reach our next competitive window.”

But since his 2016 season ended with a shoulder injury, Tillman has struggled immensely. His preparation for last season was slowed by offseason shoulder fatigue, and he never found his footing.

This year, the Orioles were convinced by watching Tillman’s offseason throwing sessions in Sarasota that he was worth re-signing, giving him a $3 million major league deal in February.

“We had an open spot in our rotation and Chris was a veteran pitcher who knows his way around the American League East and can win ballgames,” Duquette said. “So we set out to try to find his old form, but that didn’t happen. The results were consistent, from 2017 and ’18 and on his rehab.”

He averaged less than four innings a start in his seven appearances this season. He recorded more walks (17) than strikeouts (13) and opponents hit .365 against him.

Following a pair of outings in which he didn’t get out of the second inning, Tillman went on the disabled list with a lower back strain, an injury Tillman said he suffered while dodging a foul ball in the Orioles dugout and attempted to pitch through for his last two starts.

But after an absence of nearly six weeks, Tillman began his minor league rehab assignment. In six starts, he posted a 6.75 ERA and opponents batted .333 against him, but he ended his rehab with a 5 1/3-inning, 100-pitch outing with Triple-A Norfolk in which he allowed just two runs.

It apparently wasn’t enough to reclaim his spot in the Orioles’ big league starting rotation as the club has chosen to continue to give young arms like rookie right-handers Yefry Ramirez and Jimmy Yacabonis starts with an eye to the future.

The promotion of Nunez marks one of several anticipated moves over the second half to begin evaluating some of the organization’s top-level minor leaguers at the big league level for beyond the 2018 season.

“Nunez is just 24 years old, and he’s had an excellent year in Triple-A and he was the best right-handed bat there,” Duquette said. “He’s improved defensively. We’re going to take a look at him.”

In 56 games with Triple-A Norfolk, the 24-year-old Nunez hit .289/.361/.443 with 20 extra-base hits (14 doubles, one triple and five homers) and 25 RBIs and he’s posted twice as many strikeouts (49) than walks (23). While Nunez has had experience at both corner infield spots and in left field, he primarily played third with the Tides, making 36 of his 41 starts there.

Nunez has played in just 30 big league games, going 11-for-66 and posting a .167/.222/.278 slash line with two homers and six RBIs. He played 13 major league games with the Rangers this season, going 6-for-36 with one homer and two RBIs and 12 strikeouts.

The Orioles claimed Nunez from the Rangers on May 13, ran him through waivers unclaimed and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk.

