Orioles are taking another look at Zach Britton's sore left knee

There is the possibility that Orioles fans have already seen the last of closer Zach Britton this season, depending on the results of a new MRI that was performed on his chronically sore left knee.

Manager Buck Showalter said Wednesday that the medical staff is in the process of comparing the new MRI with one taken earlier this season.

“Like we do every time this time of year, and has nothing to do with anything else, we’re waiting on some reports back on some exit physicals — MRIs and blood work and different stuff that we try to do so we’re not surprised by something in January and February if there’s something we need to get ahead of,’’ Showalter said.

“We’re waiting on an update on Zach’s knee. We’ll look at that and see if there are any structural changes since the last time we did it. Zach wasn’t available last night and we’ll see.”

It was unclear whether Britton was unavailable Tuesday night because of the soreness or because he had pitched in the previous two games. Showalter said it was more “the latter.”

Britton revealed in late August that he has been dealing with soreness in his knee “off and on” for the past few seasons. He underwent an MRI at that time and described the results as “good news.” He said at the time that he did not expect to undergo an offseason procedure to relieve the irritation.

Showalter said he was waiting meet with orthopedist Dr. Michael Jacobs to discuss Britton’s “rest of the season.”

Obviously, one of the options will be to shut him down the rest of the way, especially now that there is no pressing reason to send him back to the mound.

“I think that he’s felt it all along to some extent really the last three years, so it’s nothing we think is going ot require any type of surgical procedure,’’ Showalter said. “What’s there should heal itself in the offseason.”

