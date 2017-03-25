Orioles' Craig Gentry: 'I didn't know if this opportunity would come again'

There might not be a player in the Orioles clubhouse more thankful just to put on a major league uniform than outfielder Craig Gentry. And that's because just a few months ago, he didn't think he'd have another chance to be a big leaguer again.

Not that long ago, Gentry was one of the best fourth outfielders in baseball, a player who brought speed on the bases, patience at the plate and hustle on defense. But the style Gentry played — head-first slides, slamming into outfield walls — sometimes comes at a cost, and the price he has paid is a tremendous one.

That Gentry is in big league camp, that he's fighting for one of the Orioles' final Opening Day roster spots heading into the last days of spring training, that he's even on a baseball field, all seemed very unlikely given his ordeals.

"Honestly, after the past couple years, I didn't know if this opportunity would come again," Gentry said. "I assumed I might be able to be in the minor leagues [this year], something like that, but the opportunity to make a big league team, I didn't know if that would ever pop up again."

At age 33, Gentry landing with the Orioles — he signed a minor league deal one day after the team's first full-squad workout as part of the club's continuing efforts to improve its outfield defense — could be a case of the right place and perfect timing.

"He's shown you he can do it when he's healthy," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "He just hasn't been healthy the past two years. I think he's a prime example of the type of thing we have to do better than other clubs. If he's healthy and he's returned to form, he's a weapon."

Over his career, Gentry's body has taken a beating. He has dealt with a litany of injuries: fractures to both hands on separate attempts to bunt, a broken wrist while crashing into an outfield wall, and back, ankle and hamstring injuries. But it was a concussion Gentry suffered while playing with the Oakland Athletics in 2014 that sent his career — and life — into a two-year spiral.

'I really didn't know what was going on'

On Sept. 9, 2014, Gentry dropped a bunt and sped to first, the kind of play he made hundreds of times in his career. But while racing to the bag trying to beat Chicago White Sox second baseman Carlos Sanchez, the two players reached first base at the same time, and Gentry's head collided with Sanchez's right shoulder, flipping Gentry in the air and to the ground.

By Gentry's count, it was the sixth concussion of his playing career, and the physical effects of the ugly collision — headaches, dizziness and confusion — paled in comparison to the more detrimental long-lasting effects of it.

"After this one, I just went into a really bad depression and really didn't know where it came from," Gentry said. "I couldn't sleep. I struggled eating. … I feel like the physical symptoms of all of it were over in about a month or so, but I was dealing with other things outside of that. That took me a really long time to grasp because I really didn't know what was going on."

Other than the sleepless nights and the lack of appetite, Gentry struggled putting thoughts into words, and there was frustration from not understanding being trapped in his own mind. Included in all of those hurdles was a lack of love for baseball. Every day was a struggle.

"Honestly, I wasn't even sure if I wanted to play anymore," Gentry said. "But I got provided the right help that I needed and provided the right opportunity for me. I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for my faith and the support of my family and friends and doctors."

In part because of that, Gentry's past two seasons have been lost ones. He was limited to 40 big league games, including just 14 with the Los Angeles Angels in 2016 before going on the disabled list for a lumbar strain in his spine and later an undisclosed "personal medical condition" that included dealing with effects of the his most recent concussion. The Angels released him in early August.

"People really don't talk about it a lot, but it is real," Gentry said. "And this stuff does happen, and it's definitely a struggle. … It was a tough time, obviously for me, for my friends, my family, seeing me go through stuff like that and not really understanding what was going on and not knowing why."

Still, Gentry went into the offseason thinking his career might be over. He was far removed from a three-year span with the Texas Rangers from 2011 to 2013, when he was a .288/.365/.380 hitter and averaged 18 steals per season while playing plus defense at all three outfield positions. Over that span, Gentry's 4.2 defensive WAR ranked fifth amoung all major league outfielders.

Unearthing a diamond

This offseason, something changed for Gentry. His treatment, the countless trips to doctors, seemed to be suddenly paying off. The long-lasting support he received from his family and friends seemed to rally him. He gained a renewed desire to play again, and just needed an opportunity.

Gentry had worked with Orioles hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh for several offseasons, and Coolbaugh noticed something different with Gentry this past winter, something that sparked the idea that maybe he could help the Orioles.

"Just his bat speed, his body, he looked healthier to me," said Coolbaugh, who has known Gentry since his days in Single-A ball in the Rangers system. "I liked with the way he was talking, he sounded very confident that he could get back and do some things if he was given the opportunity. When I was throwing to him, just the way he was approaching the offseason, I thought it was refreshing and maybe this was the time to grab somebody who was coming off two years of feeling he hadn't done anything, and he wanted to prove himself again."