Gabriel Ynoa, Chris Lee audition to fill Chris Tillman's spot in Orioles rotation

The Orioles' audition for a rotation candidate who could potentially slide into right-hander Chris Tillman's spot to open the season will continue into the final days of the Grapefruit League schedule. But the past two games provided some insight into two contenders who carry as many questions as they do intrigue.

Less than 24 hours after left-hander Chris Lee received his first career spring start Thursday night against the Philadelphia Phillies, the team received a closer glimpse of offseason acquisition Gabriel Ynoa on Friday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Ynoa made his second start of the spring in the Orioles' 8-6 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at LECOM Park.

Evaluating both based on their body of work so far this spring is a mixed bag. But the message was sent to both: There is an opportunity to be had.

The Orioles know what they have in right-hander Mike Wright — who started in the B game Friday against the Pirates — and right-hander Tyler Wilson, both of whom opened last season in the majors but couldn't stick there. Left-hander Jayson Aquino's compelling spring has also thrown him into the conversation as a dark horse.

"We have a lot of options and we've got plenty of time to shake it out, and we'll continue to do that," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Friday.

Neither Ynoa nor Lee won a roster spot with his most recent outing. Both battled through deep counts that abbreviated their starts. A day after Lee pitched three scoreless innings despite allowing five base runners, Ynoa failed to get out of the third inning. He allowed two runs on five hits and one walk against the Pirates.

Showalter has always been cautious about putting too much stock in spring training stats, especially in the middle portion, and said both pitchers will be evaluated on their bodies of work.

"You're talking about the possibility of three more starts for anybody," Showalter said. "Keep in mind we're in the middle of a normal spring training. There's a lot of time left. We're talking about over two weeks. … You try to keep in mind that it's so challenging because everybody wants to make so much of one outing or one game."

Ynoa and Lee built reputations as strike-throwers in the minor leagues — pitchers with strong ground-ball-inducing fastballs that can also be used to strike out the opposition, but both are still refining their breaking pitches. On Thursday and Friday, however, both struggled to get balls in play and put hitters away.

Lee reached a full count against six batters Thursday, and Ynoa threw five or more pitches to seven batters, including three seven-pitch counts.

"There's one thing to throw strikes and there's another thing to throw quality strikes, and it's another thing to do it when the big lights come on," Showalter said. " If you just base it on pure walk totals, you're going to miss it sometimes. But I've seen some guys who have great walk totals in the minors leagues and they get to the big leagues and they walk a lot more people because of the fear of the barrel of the bat."

The Orioles acquired Ynoa, 23, in an offseason trade with the New York Mets, so he's in many ways an unknown commodity. While Lee, 24, has been in the Orioles organization for nearly two years, he spent most of last season shelved by a lat muscle injury.

"Guys have to know what's going on, he and Chris," Showalter said. "Stuff-wise, [Ynoa is] fine. Just needs a little better command of something soft. The arm is not an issue. … Stuff-wise, [Lee] can pitch here. It's just we're trying to get a feel of whether we're going to be able to trust the other stuff."

Despite control problems in this week's auditions, both have strong stats this spring. Ynoa hasn't allowed a run in two of four spring outings and he has a 3.12 ERA over 82/3 innings. He has six strikeouts and just two walks. Lee has posted back-to-back scoreless outings of three innings, and has allowed just two runs over 11 innings, good for a 1.64 ERA. He has three times more strikeouts (nine) than walks (three).

Both are embracing the opportunity to crack the rotation.

"Yeah, I feel ready," Lee said after Thursday's start. "Whatever role they give me during the season, I'll just try to go out there and do my best and try to put up zeros and try to get us into the playoffs."

Said Ynoa: "I feel that I am definitely making improvements every day, working hard, trying to earn a spot in the rotation. … I'm ready for the opportunity. Looking forward to earn the spot and I think I'll be ready for the season."

