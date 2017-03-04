Perhaps major league-ready, Orioles’ Trey Mancini in fight for Opening Day roster spot

When Orioles prospect Trey Mancini took his first major league spring training at-bats two and three years ago, he was a minor league camp player shuttled in to play the late innings of a Grapefruit League game. He had totaled 13 homers in his first two professional seasons in the Orioles organization — an up-and-coming hitter who showed he could hit for average, but had yet to find his power stroke.

Brady Anderson, the team's vice president of baseball operations, was in the Orioles dugout at Ed Smith Stadium and took note of Mancini in the on-deck circle before an eighth-inning at bat against the Toronto Blue Jays on March 5, 2015. He seemed hyper, and a little bit rushed. Mancini went to the plate, took a strike, fouled a pitch off and shortly thereafter struck out. It was an unmemorable at-bat by any other standards, but both Mancini and Anderson remember it well.

"As soon as he took his first swing, I called [player development director] Brian Graham and told him, 'Hey, get this guy here tomorrow,'" Anderson said.

Mancini returned to big league camp the next day, and worked with Anderson for the next four days. They worked on the way he stood in the batter's box, and concentrated on adjusting his swing to produce more power. They talked about sequencing an at-bat, the mentality of getting a pitch to hit.

"He wanted to change my stance and my preparation — standing a little more upright and having my back a little straighter, and that gives me some more leverage and I can hit the ball a little more out front and that gives me better trajectory, especially to the opposite field," Mancini said. "It helped me tremendously. I would say my power numbers have definitely improved right after that."

Anderson could tell Mancini was able to hit. He just needed a little guidance, and a little unconventional thinking.

"I've been teaching guys for a long time, so you have to be really intuitive with your movement," Anderson said. "It was about strengthening him up, lengthening his swing. You hear that word and people are like, 'Lengthening his swing? But how do you create bat speed without distance?' So it was just some basics that didn't take very long. Hitters are meant to hit like that. They've already reached this professional hitter status. They're already good."

Mancini went on to have a breakout 2015 season, hitting .341/.375/.563 between High-A Frederick and Double-A Bowie, including a .359/.395/.586 slash line in 84 games for the Baysox to win the Eastern League batting title. He also found his power that year, hitting a career-high 21 homers while adding 43 doubles and 89 RBIs.

After another solid season last year, in which he hit 20 homers in 142 games, most of it spent at Triple-A Norfolk, Mancini received a memorable late-season taste of the majors as a September call-up. His first major league hit was a home run, and Mancini homered in each of his first three starts. He only played in five games, but he made the most of it, going 5-for-14 for a .357/.400/1.071 slash line.

"In some ways, it was a really quick 21/2 weeks and then other times it seemed like it was a really long time that I was up there," Mancini said of his big league call-up. "But it was the most enjoyable experience I've ever had. But it gives me a lot of confidence coming into this year compared to last year. Being a guy who was coming in here last year having been in Double-A the year before as an invitee, I was maybe a little overwhelmed before last year. It definitely gave me confidence. I still felt like I belonged last year, but I feel that way even more this year."

Though it was a small sample size, Mancini's debut served as a springboard into this season and cemented his place as the Orioles' most major league-ready prospect.

Roster crunch

Mancini's path at first base is blocked by Chris Davis, who signed a club-record seven-year, $161 million deal in January 2016, but he projected to see regular at-bats as the Orioles' designated hitter against left-handed pitching. When the team re-signed Mark Trumbo to a three-year, $37.5 million deal this offseason to mainly serve as the DH, Mancini's future on this year's club became more unclear.

Add in a glut of outfielders, including left-handed platoon bats in Hyun Soo Kim and Seth Smith, Rule 5 picks Aneury Tavarez and Anthony Santander, and veterans Michael Bourn and Craig Gentry — and Mancini looks like the victim of a full-fledged Opening Day roster crunch. Though he has an outfield glove and shags balls there during batting practice, the Orioles have made it clear that there are no plans to experiment with him there.

"It's something you have to be aware of," Mancini said of the lack of roster spots this spring. "You don't make too much of it, but it doesn't hurt to know that there are maybe one or two spots and that's it. But I'm working hard every day to try to be that guy who gets it."

Realizing he would have to fight for a roster spot this season, Mancini — a Winter Haven, Fla., native who attended Notre Dame — moved to Nashville for the offseason to work out at Vanderbilt. For a second straight offseason, he went to Southern California to work out with Anderson for a week.

Mancini's play this spring will help determine whether he opens the year in Baltimore or in the minors. But the Orioles realize it's a fine line between allowing him continue to grow in a limited role at the major league level versus getting everyday seasoning at Triple-A .