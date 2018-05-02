Orioles catcher Chance Sisco leaves game after collision on foul pop with Pedro Álvarez

Orioles rookie catcher Chance Sisco left Tuesday night’s series opener against the Los Angeles Angels after a bone-chilling collision with third baseman Pedro Álvarez while the two were pursuing a pop-up in foul ground in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Angels second baseman Ian Kinsler hit the pop foul near the third-base coaches’ box, and as the two players converged, Sisco’s head hit Alvarez’s arm as Alvarez made the catch.

Sisco fell and lay there motionless for several moments as head athletic trainer Brian Ebel and manager Buck Showalter rushed across the field to attend to him. Slowly, Sisco was able to sit up as Ebel administered the concussion protocol. Sisco was able to stand up and exit the game under his own power. He was replaced by Caleb Joseph.

The team officially described the injury as a facial contusion, and said that Sisco showed no concussion symptoms. There is a special seven-day disabled list for players who suffer concussions, and while the Orioles consider Sisco day-to-day, the team made preparations to add another catcher if needed. Of the two remaining catchers on the 40-man roster, only Austin Wynns is available because Andrew Susac is currently on the minor league DL.

“He got more of it on his nose more than anything,” Showalter said. “You know when you have a real hard blow and your eyes tear up. Right now, he’s not showing any concussion symptoms at all, so what we’ll do is make some possible plans in case he has something [happen]. I think he’s spending the night with his family that live close by here. So we’ll give him a call tomorrow morning and make sure that nothing had cropped up. That way we can travel a catcher if we have to. … Brian and the doctor said he’s not showing any signs of a concussion. We’ll check again in the morning.”

Sisco, 23, is the Orioles’ top position-player prospect and had assumed more playing time over the first month of the season.

“Well, the way he laid on the ground, that’s not a fun trip over there,” Showalter said. “I can tell you that. I know it’s no fun for him because. … It wasn’t giving much. I’m sure he was thinking about the [ball] that [third baseman Tim] Beckham called him off of real late [and dropped] and that young man wasn’t about to let another one fall where he was around. I’ll tell you that’s what he was thinking.”

A native of nearby Corona, Sisco was playing his first major league game close to home Tuesday and had several friends and family in the stands.

