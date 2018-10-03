Buck Showalter leaving Orioles organization after nine-plus years as manager

Buck Showalter won't return to manage the Orioles or in any other capacity in 2019, according to an industry source. The parting ends what until this season had been a productive relationship between the manager who brought playoff baseball back to Baltimore and an organization that was starved for it.

Showalter met with Orioles ownership Wednesday morning, and was told he wouldn’t be back as manager, according to the source. There had been previous discussions about another role in organization, but discussions never got to that point Wednesday.

Showalter, who was hired in August 2010 and whose contract was set to expire this month, said this weekend that he was "at peace" with a decision he seemed to expect the club's ownership to make after the worst season in franchise history. The Orioles went 47-115 in 2018, which counted as one of the worst records ever recorded in baseball.

His time in Baltimore began late in what was another lost season in 2010, and after the club surged down the stretch in 2011, the 2012 Orioles made the playoffs for the first time since 1997 with an American League Division Series appearance against the New York Yankees after they won the wild-card game in Texas.

Showalter was AL Manager of the Year in 2014 for leading the Orioles to a division title and bringing them to the AL Championship Series, where they were swept by the Kansas City Royals.

His last playoff appearance is perhaps his most ignominious, when with closer Zach Britton still available, Showalter sent starter Ubaldo Jiménez out of the bullpen in the 11th inning of the 2016 wild-card game against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Orioles lost on a walk-off home run, and try as they might, the same winning feeling never returned to Baltimore.

The 2017 Orioles started hot, hovered around .500 for most of the summer, and then surged into the playoff chase in August before collapsing in September, finishing 75-87 for their first losing season since 2011.

A 2018 season that was defined by uncertainty from the moment the team reported to Sarasota, Fla., for spring training was tanked by it. In addition to Showalter and executive vice president Dan Duquette being in the last year of their contracts, so were former All-Stars Manny Machado, Zach Britton, Adam Jones and Brad Brach.

As the losses mounted in the first half of the season, all but Jones from that group were traded by the All-Star break, joined by Jonathan Schoop, Kevin Gausman and Darren O'Day. The trades signaled an organizational change in philosophy. At the time, Duquette said the team would be focusing resources toward scouting and player development as opposed to the major league roster. While who will run that aspect of the Orioles’ rebuild isn't publicly settled, Showalter's time with the team is finished.

CAPTION Orioles manager Buck Showalter will not be with the Orioles next year, confirms O's reporter Eduardo Encina. Here's a brief look through his baseball and coaching career. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) Orioles manager Buck Showalter will not be with the Orioles next year, confirms O's reporter Eduardo Encina. Here's a brief look through his baseball and coaching career. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Orioles manager Buck Showalter shows he has a wonderful way with words. Taken from press availabilities throughout the season. (Baltimore Sun video) Orioles manager Buck Showalter shows he has a wonderful way with words. Taken from press availabilities throughout the season. (Baltimore Sun video)

Regarded throughout the game as one of the best managerial minds in baseball, Showalter had his longest big league tenure in Baltimore — parts of nine seasons — and his 669 wins with the Orioles trail only Earl Weaver's 1,480 for most in franchise history.

Despite that success and longevity with the Orioles, a World Series title, which hasn't been won in Baltimore since 1983, eluded Showalter, who previously managed the New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks and Rangers in his 20-year managerial career.

He is the Orioles' longest-tenured manager under owner Peter Angelos. Since taking over the Orioles in 1993, Angelos went through nine skippers through his first 18 years as owner before hiring Showalter.

Showalter’s departure was first reported by The Athletic.

This article will be updated.

Browse Orioles photos from the final month of the 2018 season.

eencina@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EddieInTheYard