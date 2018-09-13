Showalter: Orioles 'trying to satisfy a lot of things' as Adam Jones sits again Thursday

Orioles manager Buck Showalter said he has a lengthy process each time he has to pull veteran outfielder Adam Jones out of the lineup, which he did Thursday after Jones started the first two games of the homestand against the Oakland Athletics.

“Adam and I communicate constantly about it,” Showalter said. “It started in the fourth inning last night. We had a good conversation during the game about the right time for him to come out of that game. There’s a long process, especially with someone with his stature and veteran-ness. It’s not something that just comes together. Our lineup takes quite a while to get to the end game. We’re trying to satisfy a lot of things right now, but I won’t get into the reasons unless you ask me. We talked about it in detail, and that’s the way we’ll go tonight.”

When asked about those reasons, Showalter said satisfying the team’s in-person fan base at Camden Yards who want to see Jones in what could be the pending free agent’s final month with the club is one of “many factors.”

“It’s a lot of factors,” Showalter said. “I’m not going to get into what Adam said, exactly. Be careful about being too frank. I got it. It’s best for all concerned tonight.”

Jones is joined on the bench Thursday by first baseman Chris Davis, giving the Orioles their first lineup without a player who has appeared in an All-Star Game since Sept. 26, 2014, in Toronto. That lineup came as the Orioles were resting their stars ahead of the playoffs, 633 regular-season games ago.

Jones is on the bench with Joey Rickard, Cedric Mullins and John Andreoli starting in the outfield, with recently recalled outfielder DJ Stewart also out of the lineup. With Davis sitting, Tim Beckham is the designated hitter while Jonathan Villar plays shortstop and Breyvic Valera takes over at second base.

