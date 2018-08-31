Orioles September call-ups: Breaking down who the club likely will and won't add when rosters expand

Like most years, the Orioles’ September roster additions will come in spurts and stops, with no true incentive to call players up before the end of the minor league season with the major league stretch run wholly devoid of competitive meaning.

But this year’s decisions hold plenty of intrigue into the future, as they could provide a glimpse into the team’s plans for both the offseason and next spring. The Orioles could get a jump on adding some of their newly acquired prospects to the 40-man roster ahead of this year’s Rule 5 draft, and in some cases, get a look at them ahead of a possible role next year.

It could also be a demonstration of some newfound patience, in that the Orioles might not replicate what they did with top prospect Austin Hays last year by adding someone before it’s time, since the competitive incentive isn’t there.

Here’s a rundown of the candidates to join the Orioles’ roster when the 25-man limit is removed Saturday, including the case for and against doing so.

Familiar faces

Joey Rickard: Rickard, 27, left Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday to join the Orioles in Kansas City, though it’s unclear whether that’s to cover for a pending move with an outfielder coming off the roster in the form of a waiver trade, or just to get a jump on the Sept. 1 roster expansion. Having three right-handed-hitting spare outfielders in Craig Gentry, John Andreoli and Rickard might be redundant, but there’s been more outfield playing time of late with Trey Mancini and Chris Davis rotating at first base and designated hitter.

Chance Sisco: Sisco, 23, began the year on the Orioles’ major league roster, but since then, pretty much nothing has gone according to plan for him. He has, however, hit .306 in his 11 games entering Friday to start things moving in the right direction for a call-up that’s inevitable. The only question is whether it’s Saturday or if he finishes out the playoff push for Norfolk, which has dropped to three games out of a wild-card spot with five games to play.

Breyvic Valera: A veteran utility infielder acquired in the six-player trade that sent Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the 26-year-old Valera will likely join Jace Peterson as a bench infielder as the Orioles try to get their best look at the trio of Renato Núñez, Tim Beckham and Jonathan Villar on the infield.

Donnie Hart: Every time Hart, 27, goes down to Norfolk, he pitches well — a run of 14 straight appearances without an earned run over five minor league stints ended Wednesday when, acting as the starter in a bullpen game, he allowed two runs (one earned) in three innings. He’ll have to compete for innings with fellow lefties Tanner Scott, Paul Fry and Sean Gilmartin should he come up.

Jimmy Yacabonis: Yacabonis, 26, is in his first season as a starter and ran his innings total up to 95 1/3 between Norfolk and Baltimore with his start Thursday. His previous career high is 82, so there’s still some innings to work with if the Orioles bring him up. If nothing else, it would be a nice gesture toward a player who has made six major league appearances this year while spending a total of eight days accumulating service time in the minors.

Cody Carroll and Evan Phillips: These two newcomers from last month’s trades made quick impressions, then struggled some in their first major league stints with their new team. Carroll, 25, can’t return until he spends 10 days in the minors after being optioned following Monday’s game. But Phillips, 23, will be eligible as soon as rosters expand, should the Orioles decide his command has come along to the point of adding him.

Pedro Álvarez: Last year, even without a true role, the Orioles brought the veteran slugger up for September after he performed well at Norfolk. There’s less incentive to pay what would likely be a pretty significant salary for a month of him serving as a bench bat, but the 31-year-old Álvarez has again done everything asked by the club from a baseball sense, batting .285 with a .798 OPS and eight home runs in his first 43 games with the Tides.

Roster protection candidates

Luis Ortiz: A 2014 first-round draft pick of the Texas Rangers, Ortiz came from the Milwaukee Brewers in the July 31 trade for Jonathan Schoop. The 22-year-old is just past his innings mark from last year at 94 2/3 with one start remaining for Norfolk, where he has posted a 3.04 ERA in five starts. If the Orioles want to bring him much past that, a major league call could get them a look at what they have in the big right-hander in the process.

Dillon Tate: Like Ortiz, Tate was acquired in last month’s trades and is a former first-round pick now with his third organization. But unlike Ortiz, the 24-year-old Tate is well past his career high in innings at 117 2/3 — up from last year’s 83 1/3 innings — with one start remaining. A 30-inning jump might be seen as sufficient for this season, leaving Tate’s 40-man roster decision for the fall.

DJ Stewart: The Orioles’ top pick in the 2015 draft started well in his first season at Norfolk, but has fallen off since returning from a hamstring injury in early June. Stewart, 24, has hit .196 in his 52 games entering Friday, so even if the Orioles will be tempted to protect him in the offseason, exposing him to the majors at this stage wouldn’t benefit anyone.