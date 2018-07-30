Orioles' Jonathan Schoop earns AL Player of the Week honors after near-record power display

A near-record-setting week for Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop netted him American League Player of the Week honors Monday.

Schoop, who has all but saved his season this month, homered in five straight games from July 22 to Friday. He nearly tied the major league record for consecutive games with a home run by a second baseman, set in 2016 by Brian Dozier, but Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Joey Wendle took a home run away from him in Satuday’s Orioles win.

Schoop rebounded to homer Sunday and extend his hitting streak to 12 games, giving him a .379 average with five home runs, a double and 13 RBIs last week.

He entered Monday’s day off batting .244/.273/.447 this season, up from .197/.242/.345 on July 1.

Schoop also won the weekly honor July 23, 2017.

Note: Double-A Bowie first baseman Aderlin Rodriguez was named Eastern League Player of the Week on Monday after batting .412 with three home runs in five games for the Baysox.

Rodriguez could have had another hit or two in Sunday’s doubleheader, but they were instead judged as errors. The 26-year-old first baseman is batting .271 with a team-high 17 home runs in 96 games for Bowie.

CAPTION Orioles Executive Vice President, Baseball Operations Dan Duquette discusses Sunday’s trade of Brad Brach to the Atlanta Braves. (Eduardo A. Encina, Baltimore Sun video) Orioles Executive Vice President, Baseball Operations Dan Duquette discusses Sunday’s trade of Brad Brach to the Atlanta Braves. (Eduardo A. Encina, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION New Orioles pitching prospect Dillon Tate. (Jon Meoli / Baltimore Sun video) New Orioles pitching prospect Dillon Tate. (Jon Meoli / Baltimore Sun video)

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli