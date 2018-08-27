Orioles option Cody Carroll to create roster spot ahead of Josh Rogers' debut Tuesday

Reliever Cody Carroll was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after the Orioles’ 7-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Monday night, likely to create a roster spot for Tuesday’s starter Josh Rogers.

Both Carroll and Rogers came over from the New York Yankees on July 24 in a trade for reliever Zach Britton, and Carroll has pitched nine times for the Orioles, allowing seven runs on eight hits with nine walks and six strikeouts in nine innings.

Rogers, a 24-year-old left-hander, will be making his major league debut after five starts for the Tides since the trade. He last pitched Aug. 19 as the team worked to limit his innings, but he has a 2.05 ERA in 30 1/3 innings for Norfolk.

Said manager Buck Showalter: “When you see a trade, there’s a couple of guys that we traded for, especially the young guys, it’s a big adjustment for them. They're going to a new team, first time. They were comfortable. Say a guy like [Yusniel] Díaz was sitting there with teammates he’s known for two years, then all of a sudden, boom, he’s in Bowie. There’s a period there you’ve got to give them some leeway. Even [Rylan] Bannon. But this guy seems to have taken it. He goes, ‘OK, I see the rotation in New York.’ I’ve got an opportunity. Louisville has turned out some really good pitchers. We’re hoping he’s one of them.”

