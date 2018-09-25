Orioles-Red Sox game postponed Tuesday, will be played as day-night doubleheader Wednesday

A full day of rain in the forecast means the Orioles and Boston Red Sox will play a day-night doubleheader beginning at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday instead of trying to play Tuesday night.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter alluded to such a possibility Monday night, and the rain began early Tuesday in Boston, falling harder as the afternoon went on.

The teams were originally scheduled to finish their season series —one the Orioles trail 2-15 — Tuesday and Wednesday with night games. Though the Red Sox have already clinched the best record in the majors and the Orioles the worst, meaning the games won’t impact the standings, the doubleheader will try to allow them to get their full 19 scheduled games in this year.

While the postponement Tuesday could help some of the Orioles’ taxed pitchers recover enough to pitch in one of Wednesday’s games, many of the same headaches remain in terms of arms available. Jimmy Yacabonis will likely get the start in one game, while newcomer John Means remains a candidate to start the originally scheduled game.

