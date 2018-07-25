Orioles-Red Sox game washed out by rain, erasing three home runs Dylan Bundy allowed

Wednesday night's Orioles-Red Sox game was a washout that might create headaches later in the schedule, but erased them for Orioles starter Dylan Bundy.

The Orioles were trailing 5-0 in the rubbermatch of a three-game series with Boston after Bundy allowed a pair of solo home runs in the first inning and a three-run homer to Mookie Betts just before the rain came with two outs in the top of the second.

After a delay that lasted 2 hours and 33 minutes, the game was postponed. None of the stats count, and the game will start fresh on Saturday, Aug. 11, at 1:05 p.m. as part of a split-admission doubleheader. All tickets for Wednesday’s game will automatically be honored for that game, with the originally scheduled game at 7:05 p.m. to follow. Fans unable to attend the makeup game can exchange Wednesday’s game tickets for any remaining home game this season on a “dollar-for-dollar” basis.

Bundy will be thankful the record will show tonight never happened.

While Andrew Benintendi and J.D. Martinez hit back-to-back shots in the first, the home run by Betts was particularly frustrating, considering left fielder Trey Mancini dropped a shallow fly ball to allow leadoff man Rafael Devers to reach base. Betts’ home run also came with two outs.

So, Bundy was forced inside with his teammates as a flash flood warning hit Baltimore and the Red Sox were well on their way to a series win at “Bark at Oriole Park” night.

The Orioles and Red Sox talked about mutual days off Monday when the series began — three rain delays ago — with Aug. 13 after the Red Sox’s last trip to Baltimore an ideal date. They have six mutual days off to play a makeup game the rest of the season.

Boston manager Alex Cora and some of the Red Sox players were upset that the game started with the forecast calling for heavy rain. There were four total rain delays in the three-game series, including one seven pitches into Monday’s game.

Crew chief Fieldin Culbreth told a pool reporter that it's the home team’s decision to start the game, but his responsibility to decide if the game stops for rain.

As for when it starts, Culbreth said “there are many people involved in that decision.”

