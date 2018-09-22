Orioles suffer 110th loss as Yankees secure playoff berth with 3-2 win in 11 innings

For this season’s Orioles, the script was as predictable as any.

Taking a game tied at 2 into extra innings at Yankee Stadium on Saturday — with the New York Yankees able to clinch a playoff spot — the Orioles put runners at second and third base with no outs in the 10th against reliever Jonathan Holder.

But somehow, the Orioles ended that inning without scoring a run.

One inning later, Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks sent a Paul Fry pitch into the left-field corner to send the Orioles to a 3-2 walk-off loss.

The Orioles bullpen had retired 11 straight before Didi Gregorius opened the 11th with a single. Fry (0-2) struck out Giancarlo Stanton, but Hicks’ hit — combined with the Tampa Bay Rays’ loss to the Toronto Blue Jays — clinched the Yankees a spot in the American League wild-card game.

Meanwhile, the Orioles — who were 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 base runners — were sent to their 110th loss of the season, becoming just the 17th major league team to lose that many games in a season since 1900.

Before the Yankees won it in the 11th, Stewart opened the 10th with a double into the right-field corner, and Jonathan Villar ended an eight-pitch at-bat with an infield single. Villar then stole second base to put two in scoring position.

Against a drawn-in infield, Adam Jones grounded out to shortstop. And with first base open, the Yankees intentionally walked Trey Mancini to get to struggling first baseman Chris Davis.

Davis, who entered the at-bat with just one hit in 38 at-bats (including 20 strikeouts), hit a sharp line drive to the right side on which first baseman Luke Voit made a diving snag. Davis took two steps out of the batter’s box, stopped and stood in disbelief.

Breyvic Valera then popped out to second base to end the inning.

“It’s a lot more than that,” manager Buck Showalter said of the Orioles’ 10th inning. “Everybody wants to focus on one thing like that. … There’s a lot more to it than that. A lot of positive things. … So everybody wants to dwell on one phase, and there’s a lot of parts in scoring runs. You can set them up, but you’ve got to finish the deal. Chris hit two balls right on the button today with people standing there. Voit made a nice play.”

The Orioles were cut down on the bases three times, including two times when rookie Steve Wilkerson was thrown out at the plate.

Two batters after Valera and Wilkerson opened the third inning with back-to-back singles, Valera scored on Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez’s errant throw to first after Cedric Mullins’ grounder in front of the mound. But the Orioles got greedy on the play as Gleyber Torres chased the ball down in foul ground and threw out Wilkerson at the plate.

Wilkerson then hit a one-out double in the fifth, and tried to score on Caleb Joseph’s single to right, but Aaron Judge’s throw beat Wilkerson’s slide at home. Two batters later, Stewart’s two-out RBI single tied the game at 2.

With two hits, Stewart is 6-for-11 over his past four games, including four extra-base hits (two homers and two doubles).

The home run ball continued to hurt Orioles right-hander David Hess, but both home runs he allowed were solo shots, which limited the damage.

Hicks opened the second inning by sending an 0-2 slider over the right-field fence. Miguel Andújar then hit an opposite-field single to right, but was thrown out by Jones attempting to extend it to a double.

That out was huge, because Voit went the other way with a first-pitch fastball from Hess, sending it into the Yankees bullpen in right. Hess has allowed 21 homers in 96 1/3 innings spanning 20 outings.

That was all Hess would allow, but he left the game after five innings, having thrown 93 pitches because of four walks.

Torres doubled with one out in the seventh off right-handed reliever Miguel Castro and moved to third on a passed ball by Joseph, but was cut down at the plate on a grounder to Wilkerson at third off the bat of Andrew McCutchen.

The Orioles had the go-ahead run in scoring position in the ninth against their former closer, Zach Britton, when Joseph singled with two outs and pinch runner Jace Peterson stole second — he was initially called out, but the play was reversed on a manager’s challenge. But Mullins bounced out to shortstop to end the inning. Mychal Givens retired all six batters he faced in the ninth and 10th innings before giving way to Fry in the 11th.

