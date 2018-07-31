Once trade deadline dust settles, Orioles winning streak ends with 6-3 loss to Yankees

Once the dust had cleared from a flurry of last-minute trade deadline moves Tuesday afternoon, a disassembled Orioles club lost to the New York Yankees, 6-3, at Yankee Stadium.

Fielding a team with five starters who weren’t on the 25-man roster at last year’s All-Star break, the Orioles’ three-game winning streak was ended.

After the team’s hottest hitter, second baseman Jonathan Schoop, and right-hander Kevin Gausman were traded along with injured reliever Darren O’Day earlier in the day to the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves, respectively, the rebuilding Orioles emerged from the trade deadline having dealt six veteran players.

“You sit around and you’ve [usually] got Gausman a couple seats over from you,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “You’re used to having Jon out there. But I also think about all the people that we’ve acquired that might be them one day, you know? Like I said before the game, I’m excited for them. They’re going to some great places and get a great opportunity. Things that they deserve to do this time of the year. I think more about the people we’ve acquired and they may be the people that fill their shoes down the road.”

Right-hander Yefry Ramírez, making his sixth major league start, fell victim to a four-run fifth inning, a frame capped by rookie third baseman Miguel Andújar’s three-run homer with two outs that gave the Yankees a 6-0 lead.

On the night, Ramírez — a former Yankees farmhand — allowed six runs on six hits, three walks and a hit batter. Ramírez has failed to go beyond five innings in all six of his starts with the Orioles.

“I was really hoping he could get through that with three [runs],” Showalter said. “He could have really let it open up on him early and didn’t. We had [Masahiro] Tanaka at 30-some pitches in the first inning, but weren’t able [to capitalize]. … I’d have liked to see us cash in that first inning. But Yefry, it’s a good exposure and it’s a good experience here. Today, he was a couple pitches today. Got a sinker ball that ran back over the plate that hurt him. He’ll feel a little bit tough about the walks out there because his command is better than that.”

Tanaka held the Orioles (32-75) scoreless for six innings, allowing just three hits. Tanaka (9-2) struck out eight batters, including five swinging on his patented splitter.

The Orioles scored their only three runs in the eighth, breaking the shutout on Jace Peterson’s two-run double off A.J. Cole. Peterson then moved to third on a passed ball and scored on Andújar’s catch error on the same play.

