Orioles swept out of Houston, 3-2; losing streak at five

The Orioles won’t see the defending World Series champion Houston Astros again until the final series of the regular season, and after being swept out of Minute Maid Park with a 3-2 loss on Wednesday afternoon, they had seen enough.

For the first two nights in Houston, the Orioles indulged two pregame ceremonies, a championship banner unveiling Monday and ring ceremony Tuesday. Without all the hoopla, the Orioles player their most competitive game of the series on Wednesday, but still dropped their fifth straight game.

Right-hander Miguel Castro couldn’t keep the game tied in the seventh, hurt by a one-out walk to Derek Fisher when Fisher stole second and scored on Alex Bregman’s RBI single.

Now, the Orioles’ opening-month gauntlet continues with four games against the division-rival New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

As the Orioles struggled out of the gate this season, one of the lone bright spots has been right-hander Dylan Bundy.

In his second start of the season, Bundy delivered his second quality start, the only Orioles starting pitcher to go more than five innings. Bundy allowed two runs — one earned — through six innings.

He leaned on his fastball — which had a little extra velocity from his first start on Opening Day, especially early in the game — and drew 10 of his 16 swing and misses on his four-seamer.

Bundy recorded eight strikeouts, mixing in his slider later in the game with an occasional changeup and curve to keep a dangerous Astros batting order off balance.

In two outing this season, Bundy has allowed just two earned runs over 13 innings — good for a 0.69 ERA — in his first two starts of the season.

Both starts have ended in no decisions for Bundy. The Orioles won on Opening Day, 3-2, in 11 innings.

Bundy left Wednesday’s game with the score tied at 2.

Browse Orioles photos from March and April 2018.

After allowing a run in the second, Josh Reddick opened the third on a single, then stole second. But Bundy struck out Marwin Gonzalez swinging on a changeup, then struck out Max Stassi on a slider before inducing an inning-ending popup from Jake Marisnick.

He allowed a run in the sixth, but navigated his way through a difficult inning to qualify for a quality start, but lost a 2-1 lead.

After allowing a one-out single to José Altuve, Reddick followed with a single to right, and Altuve went to third on right fielder Anthony Santander’s throwing error.

Gonzalez dropped a squeeze bunt in front of the mound, but Bundy had no play at home, throwing to first for the out but allowing the tying run to score.

After walking Stassi to put two runners on, Bundy struck out Marisnick on four pitches as Marisnick looked as a slider for called strike three.

