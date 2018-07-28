Rays forced to use two position players on mound in eighth inning of Orioles' 15-5 win

After the Orioles broke out for eight runs in the seventh inning and put their eventual 15-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays out of reach, the game turned uncomfortable when two-time All-Star outfielder Carlos Gómez came in to make his pitching debut and couldn’t find the plate.

Gómez walked four and committed two balks — one of the run-scoring variety — while throwing four total strikes out of his 21 pitches before giving way to catcher Jesús Sucre. While the Orioles, at 30-74, aren’t in a position to judge anyone, the opinions on it were mixed on their side of Camden Yards after the game. Sucre allowed a hit and two of the runners he inherited from Gómez scored.

“First of all, everybody has different situations,” manager Buck Showalter said. “Until you walk in another man’s shoes, he knows there’s a lot of things going on. That’s his business. I know one thing. As a hitter, you don’t like it, because you’ve got almost nothing to gain. But I know guys, it counts and they’re going to try to hit him. I was impressed that they walked. They could have called a couple more balks if they wanted to on him, but I don’t know. What do you make of it? Sometimes, games like that … We’ve been fortunate we haven’t had to do that, but we’ve been close a few times.”

Though the position player pitching phenomenon is becoming a bit more common in recent years, it often goes better than it did for Gómez. He was throwing hard, hitting 91 mph with his fastball, but he was wild and grew frustrated as his hurried deliveries caused balks.

“It’s an experience every player wants to do,” Gómez said. “When you do it, you respect the pitchers more. It’s not easy throwing strikes, especially when you have the more dangerous guys on the plate.”

Rays manager Kevin Cash said it’s “not ideal” to have to use two, let alone one.

“It's pretty stressful, too, because you don't want anybody to get hurt,” Cash said. “I know they're having fun with it, and that's fine, it's part of the game. You don't want to see anybody get an injury. I don't think we did. It was just too many pitches for Gómez.”

Center fielder Adam Jones said he’d never seen a situation where two position players pitched in the same inning, but didn’t know the circumstances his opponents were facing.

“I hit a fly ball to the pitcher’s mound,” said second baseman Jonathan Schoop, who had a three-hit game including a home run for the fifth straight game but was retired by Sucre. “I hit the pitcher, and the position player got me out. Maybe he’s got to pitch more. You don’t want a pitcher to strike you out. You don’t know what to expect in there. The first pitch was 82 or something. The next pitch was 70-something. You don’t know what to expect.”

CAPTION New Orioles pitching prospect Dillon Tate. (Jon Meoli / Baltimore Sun video) New Orioles pitching prospect Dillon Tate. (Jon Meoli / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The Orioles are working to finalize a deal to send closer Zach Britton to the New York Yankees, according to an industry source. The Orioles are working to finalize a deal to send closer Zach Britton to the New York Yankees, according to an industry source.

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli