Major league home run king Mark Trumbo slumping out of the gate for Orioles

The frustration is typically more subtle, but when Mark Trumbo popped up to the catcher with two on and one out in the sixth inning Sunday, and flung his bat to the ground in disgust, it didn't stand out to manager Buck Showalter.

It's very early, but Trumbo, the majors' reigning home run king, isn't replicating that success so far in 2017. Showalter said the level of concern for the team's biggest offseason signing isn't high for precisely the reason that frustration exists.

"Mark's pretty hard on himself," Showalter said. "He could hit 10 line drives in a row, and the 11th one … he expects good things from himself every time up. That's part of the reason why we like him so much. Mark never says, 'That's good enough.' He's always putting himself in a 'What have you done for me lately?' mode, and I've seen him frustrated after two home runs and just missing a pitch the next time up.

"Mark is very driven for perfection in a world that you just can't do it [in]. But yeah, he gets frustrated, especially with some pitches he should have done more with or when he lets them expand the zone."

Trumbo has just one home run — the 11th-inning walk-off shot he hit Opening Day — and just four extra-base hits to his name. After back-to-back 0-for-4 nights, on the heels of a 1-for-11 series against the Boston Red Sox, dropped his batting line to .203/.244/.284 through 19 games. It's a far cry from last year's league-leading home run year, when through the same number of games Trumbo was batting .366 with five home runs.

The 31-year-old slugger characterizes it as follows: "I'd say not as locked in as I'd like to be, but not in a place I haven't been quite a few times before. It's one of those things where I'm putting in the work, and I feel like I have the right game plan going in, but things aren't quite lining up, whereas last year, things just kind of happened a little easier at times. But that's just part of the deal."

That start last year was built primarily on well-hit singles, too, but Trumbo's contact seems just a tad off this year. According to FanGraphs, he's hitting ground balls about as frequently (40.4 percent this year, compared to 39.5 percent last year), but his "hard contact" rate is down from 39.3 percent to 23.1 percent.

Last season, he was among the leaders in exit velocity in the majors, ranking fourth among qualifiers with a 95.0 mph average at season's end, according to MLB's Statcast data. This year, his average exit velocity is down to 90.6.

This year, 32.7 percent of his balls are over 95 miles per hour, down from 45.4 percent.

He has just two "barrels," which is characterized as a well-hit ball that has an expected batting average of .500 and slugging percentage of 1.000, accounting for well-hit balls in just 3.8 percent of his batted ball events. He had 70 in 2016 — fourth most in the league — accounting for 15.8 percent of his events.

His overall batted ball profile suggests a bit more production could be coming, but overall Trumbo is trying to keep the same approach of hitting it high and hard as he did throughout 2016.

"It feels [close], but it really is a game of very … we'll use the game of inches analogy," Trumbo said. "But there's so many things that have to go right to produce the results you're looking for, and sometimes it just doesn't happen for you and it's not something that's easily explained.

"But I'm doing the same drills that I know produced results, and I played long enough where I feel like I have a good game plan when I go to the plate, but give it a little more time and things can change pretty quickly."

That's all of minor concern to the Orioles manager. If Trumbo's production is the team's biggest problem, in a lineup full of sluggers and with the pitching staff overperforming, then that's the proverbial good problem to have.

"Mark will figure it out if there's something lacking," Showalter said.

