Ubaldo Jimenez encouraged by outing in Orioles' 5-2 loss to Blue Jays

First baseman Chris Davis hit his first home run of the spring and right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez looked crisp for this time of year, but a big inning that chased the Orioles starter was all the visiting Toronto Blue Jays needed for a 5-2 win Tuesday before a sellout crowd of 7,601 at Ed Smith Stadium.

Jimenez battled a tight strike zone and his own command in a first inning in which he walk two had three three full counts, but he settled in and glided through the next two frames before a sky-high pop-up no more than 10 feet in front of the plate down the first-base line fell in for a hit.

Davis didn't make a play for it, deferring to catcher Caleb Joseph, but Joseph had it bounce off his glove after a late turn in the wind. Toronto scored four that inning, spoiling the day statistically but not dampening Jimenez's outlook on his outing.

"Today was even better," Jimenez said, comparing it to his previous spring starts. "After the first inning, I was able to throw all my pitches. I was cruising along, I was attacking the hitters and the splitter, slider, changeup, every pitch was in the strike zone. In the last inning, we got in trouble a little bit."

Davis' opposite-field blast to lead off the fourth inning put the Orioles on the board, and they scraped across a second run when Hyun Soo Kim singled off lefty Jeff Beliveau, advanced to third on a ground-rule double by Joseph, and scored on a passed ball.

Bullpen back on track: Logan Verrett, Jimmy Yacabonis, Darren O'Day, and Donnie Hart combined for five innings without allowing an earned run, stopping a run of poor days for Orioles pitchers.

Verrett struck out three in two scoreless innings, and Yacabonis walked one in a shutout frame. O'Day gave up an unearned run. Hart pitched a scoreless ninth.

The trouble with Tavarez: When manager Buck Showalter talks about trust with a talented but unproven player such as Rule 5 outfielder Aneury Tavarez, Tuesday's game was a good example why. Tavarez nearly overran a line drive in center field before jumping to catch it in the third inning. He later ran into an out trying to steal third base with two on and one out on in the seventh inning.

Tavarez has shown plenty of raw skills, but the team has reason to wonder if they will translate immediately into games.

Listening to the song: The best moment of Tuesday may have come before first pitch, with a microphone malfunction forcing the traveling Toronto fans to spontaneously sing "Oh, Canada" while the situation was worked out. The microphone didn't work for "The Star-Spangled Banner," either, but the piped-in stadium instrumentation meant the singing was drowned out.

