Dylan Bundy hit hard against Twins; Orioles come back to win in 9th

Orioles starting pitcher Dylan Bundy has been enjoying an upbeat spring, but he got beat up a little bit in Sunday's 8-6 win against the Minnesota Twins before 7,160 at breezy Hammond Stadium.

The Twins wasted little time getting after him. Byron Buxton led off the bottom of the first with a long homer that bounced on the boardwalk behind left-center field and hit the scoreboard. The second inning featured three singles before a grand slam by shortstop Jorge Polanco.

"Just got too much of the plate, I guess," Bundy said. "I feel like everything I threw out there they were swinging at today. [They were] just real comfortable in the box. Fastball command was just off, didn't have a curveball for strikes, so those two pitches were pretty good for me. Not being able to get those over the plate exactly where I want them makes it a tough day.

Bundy went three solid innings in his previous start. On Sunday, he ran up his pitch count and did not come back for the third inning. He allowed five runs on five hits, including two home runs. He threw 56 pitches, 33 strikes.

"It's disappointing, especially since I went three my last one," he said.

It's just spring training, but Bundy wasn't in the mood for excuses.

"You want better results than that, and I thought I should have better results than that with the way my pitches felt today. I just wasn't locating very good. I have to work on it."

Orioles take control in ninth: Trailing 6-5 heading into the ninth inning, the Orioles scored three runs, two on a two-out double by catcher Francisco Pena. Paul Janish and Joey Rickard also had hits in the inning.

Righthander Stefan Crichton struck out two in a scoreless bottom half of the inning for his second save of spring.

Craig Gentry on a power trip: Outfield hopeful Craig Gentry had not hit a home run in spring training since 2013 — until Wednesday, when he hit one at Ed Smith Field. Apparently he enjoyed the experience, because he launched another one Sunday at Hammond Stadium.

Gentry has hit just four homers in 985 regular season at-bats.

Trey Mancini, who homered in three of the five major league games he appeared in last September, hit his first of the spring in the second inning. He also singled in his next at-bat. His 2-for-3 day raises his spring batting average to .345.

Santander's moon shot: The wind was blowing out briskly to right field and Rule 5 outfielder Anthony Santander took a big ride on it. He hit a towering fly ball that cleared the bleachers and the margarita bar behind it. Santander has been burdened this spring by comparisons to Detroit Tigers star Victor Martinez, but apparently is getting more comfortable as he works his way back from shoulder surgery.

