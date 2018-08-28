Raccoon joins Yankees, Blue Jays on Camden Yards guest list during Orioles' homestand

As rookie left-hander Paul Fry was pitching out of a two-on, one-out jam in the Orioles’ 7-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night at Camden Yards, most of the attention in the stands was faced the other way — toward a raccoon who was poking its head out of a hole next to the press box.

The raccoon, who first emerged Sunday and caused some fans at the prime-time game against the New York Yankees to be relocated, was back above Section 31 during Monday’s win. It’s unclear how long he’s been at the ballpark, but with confirmed sightings the past two nights, his .500 record is downright enviable in these parts.

While ballpark operations staff was monitoring the raccoon as the game ended Monday, it was last seen climbing onto the suite level seats and scurrying away as the crowds dispersed.

When asked ahead of Tuesday’s game, the team could not provide an update as to whether the raccoon was still in the ballpark.

