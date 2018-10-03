10 possible candidates to be the Orioles' next manager

With the Orioles parting ways with longtime manager Buck Showalter on Wednesday, the organization must decide who its field general of the future will be. While the club must seemingly decide its front-office baseball operations hierarchy before hiring a new manager, it is never too early to speculate on a potential list of candidates. Here are 10 possibilities to be the next Orioles manager.

Having just split with the Los Angeles Angels after 19 years as manager, Scioscia knows his way around a major league clubhouse. He’s the most experience option available, and if the Orioles are willing to spend big money on their next skipper, he might be the best choice to teach the club’s young core how to transition to the major league level.

Much like Scioscia, Baker is among the most experienced managers available, just one year removed from leading the Washington Nationals to 97 wins. But Baker has indicated he might be content no longer managing.

Paul Molitor

Molitor was fired by the Minnesota Twins after a 78-win season that came one year after he was named American League Manager of the Year. The Orioles wouldn’t be alone pursuing him, and he won’t likely come cheap.

Rich Dauer

The former Houston Astros first-base coach has dealt with health issues, and he’s 66, but there might not be a potential candidate with a deeper love for the Orioles organization that Dauer. He was interviewed for the managerial job before Showalter was hired, but as recently as this year, he remained open to a reunion with the team he won a World Series title with as a player in 1983.

The current Boston Red Sox bench coach and former Milwaukee Brewers manager is a well-respected baseball man. If the Orioles are looking for a deep coaching resume, Roenicke might be their guy. He has 28 years of coaching experience, has big league managerial experience and will be pursued by other teams.

Mike Bordick

Bordick’s name was mentioned a few months ago as a potential future Orioles manager, and there is some credence to that possibility. The MASN analyst doesn’t have any managing experience, but he’s been an infield instructor with the club and he’s known as a good teacher of the game. He’s a fan favorite from his days as a player, and if the team is confident he can develop his voice as a dugout leader, he can be a favorite.

The former journeyman turned MLB Network analyst interviewed for the New York Mets job that went to Mickey Callaway, and he remains an intriguing name, especially after former broadcasters such as Alex Cora and Aaron Boone made successful transitions from the studios to the dugout. DeRosa is enthusiastic and could add energy to a young clubhouse.

Gary Kendall

Kendall has received organization-wide kudos for his work as manager at Triple-A Bowie, and he’s skippered many of the young Orioles who could make up the future nucleus of the team. He would have to make an adjustment to the spotlight of the big league level, but he’s well-respected by those he’s managed.

Ron Johnson

Like Kendall, Johnson has a deep background with most of the Orioles’ younger players as Triple-A Norfolk manager, and he without question is one of the organization’s most charismatic staff members. At Norfolk, players loved playing for him, and he developed a reputation as a strong communicator. That would help him make the jump, as would his experience as a big league coach with the Red Sox.

Brad Ausmus

Ausmus, the former Detroit Tigers manager, is currently a special assistant with the Angels. He would more likely be a leading candidate to replace Scioscia in the in the Angels dugout, but if the Orioles are interested in a former player with managing experience, they could make a run at Ausmus.