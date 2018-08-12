Orioles resume partnership with Papa John's a month after suspending promotions

A month after the Orioles cut ties with Papa John’s after the pizza chain’s founder used a racial slur during a conference call, the club has resumed its partnership with the company, citing Papa John’s’ “action to address this issue” and pledge “to re-earn the trust of their customers and employees.”

The Orioles suspended their “Five Runs or More” online promotion with Papa John’s on July 12, a day after founder and former CEO John Schnatter resigned as company chairman for using racist language during a conference call in May.

Every time the Orioles scored five runs or more in a game this season, customers received a 50 percent discount the following day on regularly-priced Papa John’s menu items ordered online by using a promo code.

On Friday, the Orioles scored 12 runs against the Boston Red Sox. On Saturday, the code ‘ORIOLES5’ worked.

The team promoted the code on the Oriole Park scoreboard during Saturday’s doubleheader and brandished the company’s logo on the scoreboard before the top of the eighth inning of Sunday’s game. The code was also apparently advertised on MASN during Saturday’s broadcast.

“After Papa John’s took action to address this issue and pledged to re-earn the trust of their customers and employees, the Orioles worked to reinstate several partnership elements to help benefit the locally-franchised Papa John’s locations, who employ more than 1,000 members of the Baltimore area community,” Orioles vice president of communications and marketing Greg Bader said.

The Orioles aren’t the only team to restore their relationship with the pizza chain. The New York Yankees explained their renewed relationship with the pizza company Friday, according to nj.com, citing “significant steps recently taken by Papa John’s, including the removal of their founder from all facets of their business.”

