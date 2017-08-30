Orioles climb back from Jiménez's meltdown to beat Mariners, 8-7, for seventh straight win

The Orioles’ long winning streak appeared to be in serious danger when right-hander Ubaldo Jiménez left the mound in the third inning Wednesday, but the club’s August offensive onslaught continued in an 8-7 victory over the Seattle Mariners at Camden Yards.

Catcher Welington Castillo drove in three runs with a double and a home run in a four-hit performance that was catalytic for an Orioles lineup that hit four more homers and came from four runs down to complete a sweep of the Mariners. The victory was the Orioles’ season-best seventh in a row and pushed them three games over .500 at 68-65.

But it was a nail-biter to the end, the victory requiring Jonathan Schoop’s clutch two-out RBI single in the eighth and Zach Britton’s scoreless ninth to nail it down. It was Britton’s 13th save.

The Orioles had taken the early lead in the second inning on a solo home run by rookie Trey Mancini, his 23rd, and an RBI double by Castillo. But Jiménez, who looked sharp at the outset, came unglued in the third.

He got the first out of that inning before allowing five straight batters to reach base. Former Oriole Nelson Cruz tied the game with a bases-loaded single and the Mariners (66-68) reloaded the bases on a base hit by Robinson Canó.

Jiménez had a chance to get out of trouble when he struck out Kyle Seager and got ahead 0-2 against Mitch Haniger, but instead served up a two-run double to put Seattle in front. Manager Buck Showalter pulled him at that point, but Jiménez would be charged with two more runs when catcher Mike Zunino popped up a pitch from reliever Miguel Castro and the ball fell untouched between Tim Beckham and Adam Jones.

Jiménez had retired eight of the first nine batters he faced before allowing six of the next seven to reach base. In his past three starts, he has allowed 17 runs on 23 hits over just 12 innings.

The Orioles staged a two-out rally in the fourth inning to turn it into a one-run game. Mark Trumbo singled and Castillo hammered a two-run homer to left off former Orioles prospect Ariel Miranda. Craig Gentry followed with a similar shot to give the Orioles their 11th set of back-to-back home runs this season.

Schoop tied the game in the fifth with his 30th home run of the season, tying him with Manny Machado for the club lead, and the Orioles moved back on top in the sixth on Machado’s bases-loaded sacrifice fly.

The Orioles went into bullpen-win mode at that point, but Brad Brach (4-4) allowed a two-out home run to Haniger in the eighth to tie the game again.

Castillo’s fourth hit got things started for the Orioles in the bottom of the eighth and Schoop would single home pinch runner Caleb Joseph for the go-ahead run, but not before Showalter won a manager’s challenge to keep Joseph at second base after he initially was called out as doubled off on a lineout by Beckham.

