Orioles notes: Cedric Mullins out again as John Andreoli takes over in center field

Center fielder Cedric Mullins was out of the Orioles’ starting lineup Tuesday after returning from a hip injury Monday, and was replaced by newcomer John Andreoli.

Manager Buck Showalter said Mullins was “OK” on Monday, but the team is trying to take the long view and get a full picture of him over the last month of the season.

“He’s available,” Showalter said. “Just, we want to get a look at John in center field, and try not to get too ambitious — just trying to be careful with his leg. I’d really like him to get these reps as we go forward in September, and he was OK last night. A little sore today, but nothing he probably couldn’t play with. I just don’t want to get ahead of it. I’m hoping that he can continue to make improvements needed to hit from both sides of the plate.”

Mullins went 1-for-4 Monday to bring his average to .305, but sits as the Blue Jays start left-hander Thomas Pannone. Mullins, a switch-hitter, has three hits in 18 plate appearances from the left side.

Andreoli, acquired as a waiver claim Aug. 18 from the Seattle Mariners, has four hits in 18 at-bats for the Orioles this season.

Showalter on Carroll

Showalter said right-hander Cody Carroll was optioned after Monday’s game “to get him back with some positive things going on” in the last week of the season at Triple-A Norfolk.

“There’s a couple things with his delivery that he needs to get back to,” Showalter said. “I think when he was giving up some stolen bases, he was all of a sudden a lot quicker to the plate here. … He kind of got collapsed a little bit on his backside. [Pitching coach] Roger [McDowell]’s trying to get him to stay tall and post up. It’s just something you can experiment with here. But I’m impressed. He’ll be back. And each time those guys comeback, they should do better. And they usually do. He’s got the stuff to pitch up here. He’s just trying to get back. Like [Evan] Phillips, he was having trouble throwing the ball anywhere close tot the strike zone here, and he went down his first outing and it was about all strikes. Understand what drives a lot of this — a lot of it’s emotional. Some anxiety. He’s obviously got the arm.”

Carroll allowed seven earned runs on eight hits with nine walks and six strikeouts in nine innings for the Orioles.

Susac on restricted list

The Orioles placed catcher Andrew Susac on the restricted list to clear a 40-man roster spot for Tuesday’s starter, Josh Rogers, who was added to the 25-man roster spot created by optioning Carroll.

Susac had been on the disabled list at Triple-A Norfolk with a broken left wrist that ended his season, and The Virginian-Pilot reported at the time that he was going home. Showalter didn’t elaborate on the reason for the move.

“I guess that means some [contract] violation,” Showalter said. “I just know we needed a spot, and that worked out.”

Around the horn

Andreoli switched from No. 64 to No. 34 Tuesday, as infielder Jonathan Villar switched from No. 34 to No. 2. … Showalter said reliever Branden Kline is “on the map” in Double-A Bowie, but his innings limitations after missing three years with elbow injuries could be an issue.

