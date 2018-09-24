Orioles notes: Jones gets chance in front of Green Monster as Stewart plays right field

Orioles veteran outfielder Adam Jones is getting his first start with the team in left field as an opportunity to play in front of Fenway Park’s Green Monster on Monday night, in part to fulfill what seems to be Jones’ desire but mostly to provide experience in right field for rookie DJ Stewart.

Jones celebrated when seeing his name listed as the starting left fielder in the Orioles clubhouse, and manager Buck Showalter said the position doesn’t matter so much for his veteran outfielder, who ceded center field to rookie Cedric Mullins over a month ago.

Showalter said the Orioles’ last road trip of the season through New York and now Boston was a valuable opportunity to give new players like Stewart as many looks at the divisional rivals’ stadiums as possible.

“We get one opportunity to come in here, and we think that DJ has got a chance to contribute up here,” Showalter said. “I want to take the opportunity for him to play right field here, and tomorrow or the next day, get some innings in left field. I just want to make sure that we don’t leave here without him getting that. That’s why he played left and right in New York. I just want to get them every possible thing we can from coming here.”

Showalter said Stewart would get a chance in front of the Green Monster later this week, though Boston starting left-handers David Price and Chris Sale will make that difficult.

Outfielder John Andreoli, a Worcester, Mass., native, was preparing for a busy week of guests at the ballpark as he made his first trip to Fenway Park as a player. … Showalter said he was preparing to use infielder Jace Peterson on the mound if Sunday’s game went into extra innings, but praised his pitchers for getting through the win. … First baseman Chris Davis sat out a second straight game Monday, and the top left-handers pitching for Boston might mean he sits the entire series.

