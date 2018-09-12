Orioles notes: Luis Ortiz to make first big league start Friday

Orioles rookie right-hander Luis Ortiz, one of the three players the club acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in the Jonathan Schoop trade, will receive his first major league start in Friday’s home series opener against the Chicago White Sox.

Ortiz, a former first-round pick of the Texas Rangers who was traded for the second time at the July 31 nonwaiver deadline, was called up last week and made an unspectacular major league debut Friday at Tampa Bay.

He allowed five of the seven hitters he faced to reach base, yielding three runs on three hits and two walks over 2/3 of an inning in the Orioles’ 14-2 loss to the Rays.

“I just don’t want him to get too far away from pitching, and it kind of fits in a lot of areas for him,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He’ll have everything to prepare and put his best foot forward.”

Ortiz, who threw a bullpen session before Wednesday’s game, will get his first start against a young White Sox team that has the most strikeouts in the AL and ranks 11th in the league in batting average and runs.

Cobb uncertain for next turn

Despite right-hander Alex Cobb leaving Tuesday’s start after just two innings with a blister/cut on his right middle finger, Showalter didn’t rule out Cobb making his next turn in the rotation Sunday against the White Sox.

The Orioles have listed Sunday’s starter as to be determined.

“I’ll have a better response after I talk to he and [head athletic trainer] Brian [Ebel],” Showalter said. “Obviously six days off didn’t work too well, so four you would think would be a push on the surface. It’s going to sound crazy, but if we get a 60-degree high and no humidity on Sunday it might be a different gig. It’s also a day game. Actually, I think the conditions have more to do with it than the baseball.

“It seems like we’re getting more and more of those. It’s just because they’re not public because people keep them in the background where people don’t know about them.”

The Orioles have agreed to terms with international player OF ISAAC BELLONY (bell-OH-knee). He's a 16-year-old out of the Dominican Republic, who was born in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Instructional league rosters, schedule set

Pitching prospect Hunter Harvey is among the 46 players on the Orioles’ instructional league roster released Wednesday.

Instructional league home games, which will be held at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla., will run Sept. 20 to Oct. 8.

The roster includes several players who the Orioles acquired in trade deadline deals — shortstop Jean Carmona, third baseman Jean Carlos Encarnación, catcher Brett Cumberland and infielder Rylan Bannon among them — and some top picks in this year’s draft class, including first-round selection Grayson Rodriguez and supplemental pick Cadyn Grenier.

Shortstop Adam Hall, last year’s second-round pick, and 2016 first-rounder Cody Sedlock will also be participating.

Harvey, the team’s first-round selection in 2013, could pitch in games for the first time since early June. He’s been sidelined since with shoulder and elbow issues.

Around the horn

Right-hander Yefry Ramírez will start Saturday’s game against the White Sox. … Both right-hander David Hess and left-hander Josh Rogers were available in the bullpen Wednesday, and one or both could be available to pitch in relief to follow up Ramírez, who has pitched in relief in his past four outings and hasn’t thrown more than 41 pitches over that stretch. … Mark Trumbo visited the team Wednesday, a week after season-ending surgery on his right knee.

