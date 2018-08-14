Orioles notes: Trumbo receives injection; Wilkerson has hot start to rehab

Outfielder/designated hitter Mark Trumbo returned to the Orioles starting lineup for Tuesday’s series opener against the New York Mets after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right knee Monday.

“He feels better today like we thought he would,” manager Buck Showalter said of Trumbo, who batted cleanup as the team’s designated hitter Tuesday. “I don’t think it’s going to be something that’s completely going to go away until [he gets] a lot of time off. But I don’t think it’s anything he can’t manage. He and [head athletic trainer] Brian [Ebel] have been dealing with it for a while.”

Trumbo was out of the starting lineup for the past two games before Monday’s day off. Before then, Trumbo was 12-for-24 over his previous six games, including a two-homer, five-RBI game against the Texas Rangers on Aug. 5

Wilkerson returns to games

After more than seven weeks sidelined from game action with a left oblique strain, utility infielder Steve Wilkerson began his minor league rehab assignment Tuesday with a 3-for-3 day that included a double, two RBIs and a stolen base playing for the Orioles’ Gulf Coast League team.

“He looked real good,” Showalter said. “[GCL manager Carlos Tosca] said the most impressive thing was that he swung and missed at a changeup and it didn’t bother him. That’s a really good sign. You see with as violently as guys swing nowadays, I don’t know why they don’t sometimes have more obliques.”

Wilkerson’s progress from injury was slower than expected, and the last step before getting into games was swinging without discomfort from the left side.

Around the horn

Outfielder Adam Jones is expected to go on bereavement leave later this week to attend a family funeral, Showalter said. A player put on the bereavement list must miss a minimum of three games and a maximum of seven. … Outfielder Craig Gentry (broken rib) continued his minor league rehab assignment Tuesday with High-A Frederick. He entered the night 8-for-18 in five rehab games.

