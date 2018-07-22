Orioles minor league report: Top picks Rodriguez, Sedlock impressive in Gulf Coast League

Triple-A Norfolk

Left-hander John Means posted his sixth straight quality start Thursday in the first half of Norfolk's doubleheader with Rochester, striking out six in seven shutout innings of three-hit ball. In that span, Means, 25, has lowered his ERA from 4.25 to 3.01. Means, an 11th-round pick in 2014, has a 3.80 career minor league ERA with a 3.53 ERA over two levels this season.

Double-A Bowie

Left-hander Keegan Akin is back on track after a groin problem limited him earlier this month. Akin allowed one earned run on five hits in six innings Friday against Erie, lowering his ERA to 2.83. Akin has 103 strikeouts against 48 walks in 98 2/3 innings over 18 starts, and has 10 quality starts this year.

CAPTION Manny Machado has been traded to the Dodgers. (Jerry Jackson, Baltimore Sun video) Orioles drafted shortstop Manny Machado in 2010 and he played in his first minor league game with the Aberdeen IronBirds. Machado is the fourth Oriole to begin his Orioles career with at least one extra-base hit in each of his first four games. Machado has a .283 career batting average in the majors. He became the first AL player with two multi-homer games at the age of 20 or younger since Ken Griffey Jr. in 1989. In 2013, he was recognized as one of the best fielders in the game, winning a Gold Glove Award along with the 2013 AL Platinum Glove. Machado has been selected to four All-Star Games in his career.

High-A Frederick

Right-hander Matthias Dietz has struggled to carry over his success from Low-A Delmarva after his promotion to the Carolina League. Dietz, 22, has allowed nine earned runs on 13 hits with eight strikeouts against seven walks in three starts for the Keys through Friday. He earned the promotion after being named a South Atlantic League All-Star and with a 3.56 ERA for Delmarva.

Low-A Delmarva

Outfielder Zach Jarrett was stuck on 10 home runs for 34 games before breaking that skid with his 11th on July 11, and has three in his past nine games to leave him at 13 this season. Even without the power, Jarrett has been a consistent bat all season, as he's batting .295 and hasn't had his average dip below .279 in his first full year of pro ball.

Rookie-level GCL Orioles

A pair of top picks pitched Tuesday in the Gulf Coast League, with 2018 first-round pick Grayson Rodriguez pitching two scoreless innings to give him five innings over three professional outings without allowing a run. Cody Sedlock, the Orioles' first-round pick in 2016, followed him in his first rehabilitation outing from a shoulder injury by striking out three and allowing one hit and no runs in two innings.

