New Orioles pitching gurus getting on same page

Two decades ago, Roger McDowell and Alan Mills spent one season as major league teammates, pitching out of the Orioles bullpen during the 1996 season. Now, they are teammates again, this time entrusted with what might be an even more important task than before.

The pair reunites to lead the Orioles major league pitching staff. McDowell, after 11 years as the pitching coach with the Atlanta Braves, is now with the Orioles in that same position, while Mills is the team's new bullpen coach after serving as a minor league coach in the Orioles organization.

They replace former pitching coach Dave Wallace and bullpen coach Dom Chiti, both of whom were extremely popular with the Orioles staff and lauded for their communication. Several key Orioles pitchers flourished under the duo, and some — such as relievers Zach Britton and Brad Brach — became all-stars under their guidance.

McDowell considers himself a disciple of Wallace, who gave him his first pitching coach job in the Dodgers organization in 2002. McDowell went on to learn from Wallace in Atlanta as well.

Mills knows the Orioles well, especially the organization's group of up-and-coming pitchers because he has been a minor league pitching coach in the organization for the past five years, the last two at Double-A Bowie.

Asked about what he remembers about Mills as a teammate, McDowell turned to Mills with a laugh, giving a look that indicated what he's about to say isn't as good as the tales that can't be told. Mills spent most of his career in Baltimore — he spent parts of nine years with the Orioles — and in their season together in 1996, Mills was in the middle of his 12-year career.

McDowell pitched just one season with the Orioles, the last of a 12-year career, but he still has good memories of playing at Camden Yards, down to the smell of Boog's barbecue wafting to the bullpens from Eutaw Street.

"We had fun," he said later. "We enjoyed hanging out in the bullpen, but when it came to going out and competing between the lines, that was our No. 1 priority."

In their new roles, their main duty will be to give the Orioles pitching staff a clear message.

"We were together [before], and now we're again starting that relationship of understanding that we are one, on the same page, that his ideas count, that my ideas and more importantly the pitchers ideas' [count]," McDowell said. "So, collectively, from that standpoint, whatever we do, pre-game any extra work that we may do, that we're going to be together and when they're down in the bullpen, there's a lot of down time so that the message stays the same. I think that's very important."

This week's annual Orioles minicamp was the first step in that process, getting re-accustomed to each other while also learning about the group of mostly minor league pitchers attending the camp. McDowell and Mills met with each pitcher for about 20 to 30 minutes and discussed an array of topics both on and off the field.

"You get to know the player and get to watch them through the course of the day, [whether] it's in the clubhouse or out," McDowell said. "Who plays ping pong, who goes to the weight room or who is just around? You get to know the personalities and I think that's probably the biggest thing, is getting to know their personalities, and the pitching part will take care of itself."

When both were hired in November, McDowell called every pitcher on the 40-man roster to talk to them. He didn't want the first day of spring training on Feb. 14 to be his introduction. He said he hasn't spoken to every pitcher on the roster, but is steadily developing a rapport with the major league arms he's going to work with.

Mills has a deeper inherited knowledge. He's been around for the first few weeks of major league spring training before minor league camp opens, so he knows what he's working with.

Mills will inherit a bullpen that's been one of baseball's best over the past five years. With the exception of long man Vance Worley, all the pieces return from a group that posted a 3.40 ERA, a mark that was the best in the American League and the third-best in baseball.

The Orioles starting rotation was a mixed bag. Despite receiving 16 wins from Chris Tillman and breakthrough years from Kevin Gausman and Dylan Bundy, the Orioles starters battled with inconsistency, posting a 4.72 ERA that ranked 13th out of 15 major league clubs.

The goal for McDowell and Mills is sending pitchers a clear and succinct message, and the two coaches surprised each other by how similar they already think, Mills said.

"Getting on the same page and having the same message, I think it helps that we played together during the same era," Mills said. "When we were in the meetings the past two days talking to the pitchers, a lot of things that he said it was funny, I looked at the guy we're talking to and most of them are guys I've had before and it's actually refreshing where he's actually hitting them again with the same messages that I told them. So I'm really looking forward to it."

McDowell will seem to be at least some extension of Wallace. When he was first introduced, he repeated Wallace's mantra about working with pitchers — "They don't care how much you know until they know how much you care." — but brings his own way of teaching built on a coaching career that's now roughly 15 years long.

While their predecessors were both accomplished baseball men, McDowell and Mills were both pitchers with lengthy major league careers. And while pretty much all of the players they worked with this week — and some of the major leaguers they'll work with come next month — are too young to remember their playing days, they do bring firsthand knowledge of pitching.

"We played in the 90s together, which for these kids here, it doesn't mean a whole lot," McDowell said. "My career, Alan Mills' career, it doesn't mean a whole lot, other than the experiences that we've gained that hopefully we can pass on to the players of today that, 'We have gone through some of the things you've gone through. We have experienced some of the things you've gone through. We have walked in runners with the bases loaded to lose a game. We've given up a hit to lose the game and we've also had success.' So those experiences, hopefully you can pass them along."

