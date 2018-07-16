Orioles Manny Machado to bat seventh for AL in Tuesday’s All-Star Game

Orioles shortstop Manny Machado will bat seventh in a loaded American League lineup in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game at Nationals Park.

Despite hitting third in his only other All-Star start and entering the break batting .315 with 24 home runs, Machado will hit in the bottom third of the lineup. Mookie Betts is leading off, with José Altuve batting second, followed by Mike Trout and J.D. Martinez.

José Ramírez and Aaron Judge will come up before Machado, followed by José Abreu and Salvador Pérez.

AL manager AJ Hinch unveiled the lineup at Monday’s All-Star news conference, where he and National League manager Dave Roberts announced that Chris Sale and Max Scherzer would reprise last year’s matchup as starting pitchers.

The Boston Red Sox’s Sale is the third pitcher ever to start three consecutive All-Star Games, while the Washington Nationals’ Scherzer will make his third overall start in the showcase game.

Roberts said that while there were plenty of other candidates for the NL, the All-Star Game’s return to Washington was a worthy tiebreaker for Scherzer.

“It’s well deserved,” Roberts said. “It’s his city. It’s his ballpark. My opinion, one of the best pitchers in baseball, and I’ve got a guy [Clayton Kershaw] on my staff. But you know, to give the ball to Max, it’s an honor for me to watch him do his thing.

Hinch said two other AL East pitchers, the New York Yankees’ Luis Severino and Tampa Bay Rays’ Blake Snell, would likely follow Sale.

“Some touch choices around the league,” Hinch said. “There are a number of guys that I considered, but honestly, the proof is in the numbers, and the most consistent starter in the American League. You like wins? You like [complete] games? You like consecutive six-inning outings? Just pure dominance? You like a punch? We’ve seen a few of those. He’s truly a special pitcher in this league, and truly someone who deserves this honor.”

