In wake of trade deadline purge, Orioles veterans contemplate the future

After the dust settled from the Orioles’ trade-deadline clubhouse demolition Tuesday, the veterans remaining were left in a state of shock.

They knew the club’s rebuild was underway and dealing pending free agents Manny Machado, Zach Britton and Brad Brach was no surprise. But when the Orioles traded second baseman Jonathan Schoop, starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and reliever Darren O’Day — all of whom were under team control beyond this season — it represented a teardown of a much greater scale than most expected.

An Orioles season that began with uncertainty throughout the organization became much clearer with the five trades the team made over the past two weeks. The Orioles’ showed they’re in full rebuild mode, and it might take a while to return to competitiveness in a rough-and-tumble American League East.

“This one felt a little different than normal,” designated hitter-outfielder Mark Trumbo said. “There was some surprise factor in there, but after [executive vice president] Dan [Duquette] kind of outlined what his intentions were, those things seem to fall in line with what we’re trying to do here.”

For the most part, the Orioles’ recent success — a stretch of three playoff appearances in five seasons — lives only in memory. Ten players on the club’s current roster were on the 2016 team that made the AL wild-card game and lost at the Toronto Blue Jays, and there are just three players remaining from the Orioles’ most recent AL East title team in 2014, a club that advanced to the AL Championship Series.

“You start thinking about all these guys,” said catcher Caleb Joseph, 32. “There’s so many years I’ve gotten sweat equity with these guys and in a matter of weeks you sort of feel like you’re on an island. Of course, you know some of the guys in here, but there might only be three guys left from that 2014 team. It’s odd, for a team that won [96] games just four years ago, for 22 of the 25 guys from that team to be gone is odd to me.

“You understand how the business works and how it happens, but this happened really quickly. It’s the people you miss. It’s like starting over again. It’s like new classmates on the first day of school. There’s a few kids you had class with before, but there seems to be an entirely different feel to the clubhouse as before, not bad, just different. So now it’s time to start investing in other people, just like you did the ones before when you moved in. it’s odd though, it’s really odd.”

For right-hander Dylan Bundy, 25, it meant saying goodbye to Gausman, a fellow first-round draft pick. Both had been mentioned in trade rumors over the past few weeks, and the Orioles decided to move forward with Bundy, who is under team control for three years beyond this one. Gausman was controllable for the next two seasons after 2018.

“You’re just sitting until 4 [p.m.] waiting to hear, and if you get called in the office or get a phone call, you’re probably getting traded,” Bundy said. “We both [were emotional]. We were able to hang out again [Tuesday] night because I think the [Atlanta] Braves are coming up here to New York. We were able to hang out one more time and say our goodbyes and wish each other luck and we’ll be in touch again this offseason. ... He was one of my better friends here. I could lean on him in 2016 and we have been together for what seems like for five or six years now.”

After watching Machado move on, Orioles third base and infield coach Bobby Dickerson was still reeling Wednesday from losing Schoop. In his previous role as the organization’s roving infield coordinator, Dickerson worked with both players going back to their days in the low minors. And both players lauded Dickerson’s tutelage on their way out the door.

That didn’t offer enough comfort to Dickerson, who fought back tears talking about Schoop, who he worked with since he was a lanky teenager in the Dominican Summer League.

“You dream of those players,” Dickerson said of Schoop. “You really do. You dream of getting them, when you get them, you get close to them. I’ve been doing this a long time. I’ve had some really good defensive players. I’ve had some really good offensive [players]. Good defense, great makeup. It’s tough. To get so close to him through the years, the finality of it that he’s gone. Truthfully, potentially, I may never see him again. … There’s a human element here, not just professional. It’s a rough day.”

Dickerson said he was distracted while coaching Tuesday, but must now focus on getting the current infielders to the point that Machado and Schoop were.

“My mind was going all over the place,” Dickerson said. “I just went and told [shortstop] Tim [Beckham] today. I went up to him and said, ‘I apologize. I wasn’t really locked in like I can be.’ We talked about the play he made yesterday, coached him up a little this morning. … [You] definitely have to change gears and do my job right and hopefully get the Baltimore Orioles another Jonathan Schoop, help them develop a player that is an impactful player that also [is] as a human being.”

From 2012 to 2017, the Orioles were buyers at the nonwaiver trade deadline, acquiring pieces with the focus of making the playoffs. And perhaps, they did that for too long, because those trades cost them prospects that could’ve made the current transition smoother. But now, without the Orioles having realized their goal of getting to a World Series – they came within four wins of one in 2014 — they were compelled to proceed with a a full-force rebuild.