Orioles' Manny Machado finding his form at the plate after early-season slump

Manny Machado has pulled himself out of slumps before, and feels like he's in the process of doing so again.

But as the 24-year-old perennial All-Star said he's still trying to get himself in a groove, manager Buck Showalter is quick with a reminder that Machado's play is a big reason the Orioles are one of the American League leaders at 22-11.

"He's set a pretty high bar," Showalter said. "There's a lot of factors there that have thrown the routine off a little bit, but I think Manny, he feels good physically. I just don't want to say there's more there, because how much is enough? We like the contributions that Manny is making every night to us. It may not mean he gets a hit every time up, but somewhere along the line, he'll end up at his track record, I think."

Machado's track record has established him as one of the game's brightest young stars. He had a career year in 2016, batting .294 with an .876 OPS and 37 home runs. He starred in the World Baseball Classic for the Dominican Republic this spring, but once the regular season began, he never really kicked it into gear.

Machado has played Gold Glove defense since Opening Day, but at the plate, he has struggled to string together success from at-bat to at-bat and game to game. He has hits in 23 of the team's first 33 games, but just five of those are multihit games. As a result, his average is .227, which is his lowest this far into a healthy season.

By almost any measure, Machado is unfortunate to have that figure next to his name in the batting average column. He has a .220 batting average on balls in play, significantly down from his career mark of .306. According to Baseball Savant data pulled from MLB's Statcast program, he's averaging an exit velocity of 93.1 mph, up from 90.3 mph a year ago. That kind of contact indicates he should be in a better place statistically, and Machado acknowledges that.

"I'm not going to judge my swing and how I've been handling the situation on the first 100 at-bats," he said. "I have 600 left. I'm not really much worried about it. You just try to get yourself in the groove and get hits here and there, and eventually, they'll start falling. …

"There is luck [involved], because you get bloop hits and you get little dribblers around, but it's just part of the game. I get robbed, I rob people. I take away hits from guys and that's just how this game is. There's nothing really to it. Eventually, they'll start falling, and those outs will turn into hits — and hopefully sooner than later."

None of this is to say Machado has been unproductive. Even with the low average, a career-high walk rate of 12.2 percent and the recent home run binge has given Machado a .796 OPS, which is second among Orioles regulars behind second baseman Jonathan Schoop (.892).

Five home runs in his past 10 games have brought his total to a team-high nine, but Machado doesn't see anything to extrapolate from the fact that he's putting good swings on a few balls here and there.

"Obviously, the power is there — it's always been there," Machado said. "I'm not really worried. I'm just worried about having more quality at-bats and more quality swings."

If he can find his swing on a more consistent basis and continues with the offensive approach he had over the first month-plus of the season, Machado could be better for it in the long run.

Overall, he's swinging less often this season, according to data from FanGraphs. He's swinging at just 27.3 percent of pitches out of the strike zone, which is near his 2015 rate of 25.7 percent but way down from last year's 32.3 percent chase rate.

"I think he realizes and is starting to understand from a maturity standpoint, an experience standpoint, that guys are not very often going tot try to get him out in the strike zone," Showalter said. "And it can get frustrating, because you want to hit. You have that great skill he has, but you've got to take what they give you and it can be frustrating. I think he understands what's going on with the opposition if he can just stay as disciplined as he has been."

That itch gets even more pronounced when trying to pull yourself out of a rut. But Machado has found perspective as he tries to get himself back to his overall All-Star form at the plate.

"It's part of the game," Machado said. "You're going to struggle, and it's part of the game. Seven out of 10 times, you're going to fail, and you're still going to hit .300. It's just a matter of how you handle yourself and keep your same plan — don't try to change and get into your head. At the end of the day, you've just got to understand that you're going to fail."

