'It's not something to be proud of': Orioles aim to learn from losing after club-record 108th defeat

Even players good enough to reach the big leagues have been through this before.

Across the Orioles’ young-and-getting-younger clubhouse, where 19 of their 35 active players are rookies, some cope with the team-record 108-loss season by drawing back on their amateur days and teams they played on that similarly lost far more than they won.

Each got to this point despite that, and whether they experienced the growth from that season themselves or saw how it went from afar, they carry the ignominious years that shaped them with the knowledge the same can happen now that they’re professionals as the Orioles are turning in one of the worst seasons in baseball history.

“You’d like to say they’re not getting a true perception of how good this can be, being up here in the environment and everything, waking up every morning and having a lot of hope for what’s going to happen that night,” manager Buck Showalter said. “The good ones learn that on the flip side [and say], ‘I don’t want us to go there again.’ It is a challenge.”

For outfielder Trey Mancini, who became one of the team’s elder statesmen after the July trades that broke down the Orioles’ veteran core, the parallels are clear between this and his freshman season at Notre Dame in 2011. The Fighting Irish were 23-29, one of the worst offensive teams in the country and had to beat powerhouse Louisville on the last day of the regular season to get into the conference tournament.

“It was a very trying year for us,” said Mancini, now 26. “Then the next two years, we definitely improved a lot after that. That was tough. … At the same time, it’s kind of like here. It’s a team that I really enjoyed being around. That’s the funny thing. Everybody gets along, but we just didn’t win a lot. It’s just kind of a similar thing to, I guess, how this year has been. I kind of have been using that this year trying to deal with the win-loss record. It’s not fun. It’s not something to be proud of, but it’s something we have to hope to improve upon in the future.”

Both Mancini and David Hess, the rookie right-hander who has been in the rotation on and off since May, said they believe the clubhouse environment is where it begins.

“There’s a lot of young guys — half our roster, it seems like, is rookies,” Hess said. “It’s such a young group of guys. I think that works on and off the field. I think that gives everybody an opportunity to mesh together and get close as a team. You look at teams that have winning records, and the one thing I notice that a lot of them have in common is a good clubhouse atmosphere. That comes with time and something that clicks. I think we have a group here that’s definitely capable of doing that.”

Hess, 25, had seasons like this both in high school at Tullahoma (Tenn.) High and Tennessee Tech. Program loss records were followed by program win records, and in his mind, the two were plenty related.

“Going through the difficult times, I think, as a team, you learn obviously what we have to improve on and steps that need to be taken,” Hess said. “But it’s also a good time for guys to get experience and get just a little bit of a feel for how everything flows to get back for next year and just take care of business and pick up wins.”

Orioles manager Buck Showalter talks about tying the 1988 club for the most losses in a single-season in team history. The Orioles has a major-league-worst record of 41-100 with 21 games remaining.

Not everyone got to experience the uptick that came from such a disappointing season. Catcher Austin Wynns, 27, was the lone senior on a stacked Fresno State team in 2013 that had five players — including New York Yankees star Aaron Judge — drafted that season alone. But the season went so badly that Wynns still won’t even repeat the message of disappointment coach Mike Batesole delivered to his club.

“It was just embarrassing,” Wynns said. “The words that he said really stuck in my mind, and I told myself I never want to have that happen again. Fast-forward to now, look at this. It’s hard to take in. But you just take it as it is what it is, and now, win this day and go from there.”

Several individuals did well on Wynn’s team, but that wasn’t the point. It isn’t now either, though on a basic level, individual success can drive a team. Cedric Mullins, 23, learned how to focus on what he could do while still trying to help the Utica Brewers of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League pull out of a miserable 9-36 season in 2014.

“It was just a matter of trying to finish strong,” Mullins said. “Going through something like this, I’ve been through it and it’s the worst feeling ever, but it’s a matter of just learning from it and learning how to overcome that and move on to the next year.”

