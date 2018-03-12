New Orioles promotion offers free child admission at Camden Yards

The Orioles announced a new promotion launching this year that will offer fans free admission to their accompanying children.

The program, called “Kids Cheer Free,” allows two children ages 9 and under free upper deck seats for every adult upper deck ticket purchased for every home game (excluding Opening Day) through April 29. Tickets to remaining games will be made available on a month-by-month basis, as the season progresses, though every remaining home game is expected to be included in the promotion.

You can reserve tickets on the Orioles team website on orioles.com/kidsfree.

Despite drawing more than two million fans last season, the Orioles’ average home attendance of 25,042 a game was the team’s lowest since 2011.

The Orioles are adding “Kids Cheer Free,” and expanding some of their other kids programming and family options including:

Kids’ Corner: Beginning in May, children and parents will see an expanded Kids’ Corner adjacent to Gate C. It will offer entertainment for younger fans, including The Bird House, a new interactive treehouse activity center and jungle gym for children. Other kid-friendly items remain, including a moon bounce, skee-ball and larger-than-life Oriole bird bobbleheads. The Kids’ Corner will offer lounge areas for parents.

Kids run the bases: Fans ages 4-14 are invited to round the bases after each Sunday home game.

Kids’ Opening Day: The annual celebration welcomes children and families to the news season on the first Sunday of the season, April 1, at 1:05 p.m.

Junior Orioles Dugout Club: The Junior Orioles Dugout Club, still considered a better bargain than the new initiative, features benefits for fans 14 and under, including a free ticket to six selected Orioles games; an official Junior Orioles Dugout Club kit including a backpack, cap, nylon wall banner, lanyard and membership card; member-only giveaways at each game; a 2018 Orioles Kids magazine subscription; and value rates for additional tickets.

