Orioles, Adam Jones and his wife, Audie, make $150,000 contribution to Baltimore-area nonprofits

As Adam Jones prepares to play what will likely be his last series in an Orioles uniform, the team’s charitable foundation, Jones and his wife, Audie, have jointly donated $150,000 for several Baltimore-area nonprofit organizations, the team announced Thursday.

Over the past six years, the Orioles and Jones’ family have each donated a total of $225,000 to the six causes, combining for $450,000 total.

Living Classrooms, which serves more than 25,000 children and adults in the Baltimore area each year, specializing in students coming from high-risk environments, will receive $100,000. Out of that donation, $90,000 will be used to create a scholarship fund for underprivileged youth and the remaining $10,000 will be used for school supplies in underserved local schools.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore, an organization Jones has had close ties to for several years, will receive $20,000 to fund this year’s Youth of the Year scholarship awards that Adam and Audie Jones began sponsoring last year. Jones has donated nearly $400,000 to area Boys & Girls Clubs, helping to renovate four different facilities and fund the scholarship that helps five students receive college tuition help.

Also, $10,000 will go to Stocks in the Future as well as Harlem Lacrosse, and $5,000 will go to Sharp Dressed Man as well as the Baltimore Urban Baseball Association.

Stocks in the Future is an organization that serves underperforming or at-risk middle school students with a curriculum that “integrates business concepts and reinforces mathematics and language arts skills.” Harlem Lacrosse is a new boys lacrosse program at the James McHenry School in Baltimore. Sharp Dressed Man provides recycled suits and interview skills training to men actively engaged in workforce development programs in Baltimore. The Baltimore Urban Baseball Association aims to rejuvenate baseball in the Baltimore region.

“These incredible organizations are doing amazing work to empower Baltimore’s youth, which has always been our top priority,” Jones said in a team-issued statement. “Audie and I personally met with each of these groups and we were so inspired by their various missions. We know that educational opportunities are critical for inner-city children, and we are proud to support causes that will help these kids achieve academic success, develop financial literacy and ultimately pursue higher education.”

“Adam and Audie Jones have always been strong supporters of underprivileged children in Baltimore and they have generously dedicated their time and resources to improving educational opportunities for youth throughout our city,” Orioles executive vice president John Angelos said in a statement. “We are proud to partner with Adam and Audie again this year by matching their donation to several outstanding organizations that create meaningful change in our community.”

