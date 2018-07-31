Orioles' Adam Jones on nixing trade to Phillies: 'I earned this and it’s my decision'

Orioles center fielder Adam Jones offered no apologies for interrupting the club’s plans to trade him to the Philadelphia Phillies, saying the option he has to veto a trade based on his 10-and-5 service time rights is there for a reason.

“When players walked out years ago and walked the picket lines and stuff, they did that for reasons like this,” Jones said after Tuesday’s 6-3 loss at the New York Yankees. “I earned this and it’s my decision. I don’t have to explain it to nobody. It’s my decision. Thank you.”

A part of the collective bargaining agreement enacted after the 1972 players strike, the 10-and-5 rule allowed players with at least 10 years of major league service time and at least the last five with the same team to veto any potential trade.

“One-hundred percent,” Jones said when asked whether he was satisfied with his decision. “I made the decision, you all didn’t. This is my decision, this is my life. I'm not going around dictating other people’s lives. So why do they do that with us? No one is going to tell me what to do. I earned every single bit of it. People before me fought vigorously, tirelessly to get rights like this. And I can invoke them.”

Despite being unable to move Jones — a trade could’ve saved the Orioles about $6 million in remaining salary — the club traded its other three pending free agents, Manny Machado, Zach Britton and Brad Brach, and also traded three controllable players in Jonathan Schoop, Kevin Gausman and Darren O’Day on Tuesday’s nonwaiver deadline day.

“It’s business,” Jones said. “When you understand and you can separate the business from the emotion part, then you understand it. A lot of people outside of these clubhouses try to do everything with emotion. It’s business. Trust me, there are guys that love playing in certain places, but the reality of it is that it’s business. So, if the team wants you they want you. If they don’t, they don’t.”

Asked whether the Orioles have Jones in their plans for the future as part of their rebuild, executive vice president Dan Duquette said Tuesday, “I don’t know the answer to that question.

“But what I do know is that the club is going to start auditioning some young players for full-time jobs for the future. We’ll have to address those questions in the offseason.”

Jones acknowledged there was a different feeling to Tuesday’s game without Schoop and Gausman.

“You know, me personally, I haven’t played a game without those guys in a few years, so [it’s] definitely different,” Jones said. “But I see what they’re talking about when they’re talking about us with a rebuild and fire sale. We got rid of some guys that are making substantial money and are probably gonna make substantial money next year. That’s [proof] they’re going in a different direction.”

He said he expects the roster around him to become younger over the final two months of the season, and said there could be some lean times along with that.

“I'm a professional, so I'm going to show up every day play the game as hard as I can and live with the results,” Jones said. “I believe the team will follow suit. Might not look pretty some days, might look pretty some days. It's not going to be all grandeur and all that stuff. We are going to struggle the next two months. But you can go out there and control how you play the game, control your attitude, control your energy, control your effort. Just because you don't get the necessary results doesn't mean you are not trying.”

