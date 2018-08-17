Hess gets back on track, but Orioles fall to 50 games below .500 with 2-1 loss to Indians

Even with six weeks left of games to try to build for their future, there’s little else for these Orioles to take on a night-to-night basis than moments.

In their 2-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians before an announced 28,264 at Progressive Field on Friday night, David Hess had one he’ll surely hope to carry with him going forward.

He and the Orioles were already down by the final margin thanks to a two-run home run by José Ramírez in the first inning, and were about to see that deficit grow in the third inning when after a leadoff single and a double play, Hess issued a pair of walks around a hit-by-pitch to load the bases for slugger Yonder Alonso.

Alonso worked the count full before swinging through a back-foot slider, and Hess hopped off the mound back towards the Orioles dugout on the first base side, crisis averted. He scattered a pair of hits and a walk over his last three innings and ended with his first quality start since June 7.

CAPTION Brian Roberts, former Orioles second baseman, talks about being inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame. (Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun video) Brian Roberts, former Orioles second baseman, talks about being inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame. (Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Fred Manfra, long-time Orioles announcer and winner of the Herbert E. Armstrong Award, talks about being inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame. (Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun video) Fred Manfra, long-time Orioles announcer and winner of the Herbert E. Armstrong Award, talks about being inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame. (Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun video)

It wasn’t enough to prevent the Orioles (36-86) from falling an astonishing 50 games below .500 with 40 games left to play.

Hess, who made his major league debut with a quality start on May 12 against the Tampa Bay Rays, had a 3.07 ERA and four quality starts in his first five starts before the league started to get a bead on him. He allowed at least five runs in his next four starts, then made one appearance in the bullpen before he was sent back to Triple-A Norfolk on July 5.

He was back up by the end of the month, then took the rotation spot left by the Kevin Gausman trade July 31. After struggling in his return to the rotation Aug. 3 in Texas, Hess allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings on Aug. 9 against the Rays before settling in through some precarious situations Friday.

Browse photos of the Orioles in August 2018.

He lowered his ERA to 5.95 with six innings of two-run ball, but the Orioles’ four-hit night meant he fell to 2-7 — and there wasn’t much drama to it.

Just three of those hits came off Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco, who has been the hottest pitcher in the American League since the All-Star break. The Orioles threatened with two on and two outs in the second and the bases loaded in the fourth inning, but Joey Rickard lined out to left field and struck out to end those respective threats.

Trey Mancini singled to score Caleb Joseph, who walked, in the eighth inning, before closer Cody Allen wrapped things up for the Indians (70-51).

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli