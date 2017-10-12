Orioles announce home spring training schedule for 2018 at Ed Smith Stadium

The Orioles' spring training schedule will again feature an early start to Grapefruit League games, like last year with the World Baseball Classic, as the league moves to accommodate the earlier start to the regular season.

After pitchers and catchers report on Tuesday, Feb. 13, the rest of the team will join them by Sunday, Feb. 18 with the first home Grapefruit League game on Friday, Feb. 23 at 1:05 p.m. against the Tampa Bay Rays.

That will be one of 10 home games that fall on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.

While the midweek portion of the schedule is full of road games, the opponents of which haven't been announced, the final week-plus of spring training — when the team's stars will likely ramp up their action in preparation for Opening Day — features six home games in eight days, with the home finale on Saturday, March 24 at 6:05 p.m. against the Minnesota Twins.

While the typical set of opponents from the west side of Florida — the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Rays and Twins — remains static, the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals will visit Sarasota. The Cardinals haven't been at Ed Smith Stadium since 2015, while the Mets visit Sarasota for the first time since 2013.

The road schedule will be announced at a later date.

