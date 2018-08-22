New tests on Orioles prospect Hunter Harvey's elbow show no structural damage

A new series of tests examining Orioles pitching prospect Hunter Harvey’s sore right elbow revealed no structural damage, according to multiple industry sources.

Harvey, whose throwing program in Sarasota, Fla., was halted this week after experiencing elbow soreness, visited specialist Dr. Brian Schofield on Wednesday and was diagnosed with elbow tendinitis.

That’s good news for Harvey, but doesn’t necessarily explain why he’s had lingering elbow discomfort since trying to coming back from a freak dislocated shoulder injury he suffered in June.

Beyond rest, the next step for Harvey is unclear. Asked whether it means that Harvey could still potentially pitch in instructional league next month, an industry source said that was possible.

For now, the organization can only look forward to giving Harvey the rest he needs for the inflammation and soreness to subside.

Harvey hasn’t pitched since June 1 after he dislocated his shoulder while dodging a foul ball in the dugout at Double-A Bowie. He recovered from that injury and was in the process of a throwing program before rejoining an affiliate, but was shut down after feeling elbow soreness.

This was a season in which the Orioles hoped Harvey, the team’s first-round draft pick in 2013, would be a major league option late in the season. He was coming off a healthy offseason and was a full season removed from Tommy John surgery in 2016.

Harvey started just nine games this season for the Baysox, pitching at least five innings just twice, and was 1-2 with a 5.57 ERA. He pitched just 32 1/3 innings, but that was his highest inning total since his first full pro season in 2014, when Harvey logged 87 2/3 innings for Low-A Delmarva.

