Orioles give top pitching prospect Hunter Harvey his first big league call-up

The Orioles’ bullpen carousel took another turn before the team’s series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday as top pitching prospect Hunter Harvey received his first big league call-up.

The roster move was the third in as many days to replenish a bullpen that has accounted for 20 2/3 innings over the past three games, a stretch that included two extra-inning wins at Yankee Stadium.

Harvey, the Orioles’ first-round pick in 2013, was set to start Monday for Double-A Bowie but instead will be available in the big league bullpen against the Blue Jays. Six different relievers accounted for 11 1/3 innings in the Orioles’ 8-7 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter said that ideally, he wouldn’t have to use Harvey — indicating his arrival could be short-lived — but the team needed a bullpen arm in case of a short start from right-hander Dylan Bundy.

“You understand why he’s here,” Showalter said. “He’s the one guy who can provide length for us tonight. You can’t assume anything. … It’s just wrong for any of us to assume that someone is not going to get hit with a line drive off the kneecap or cut a nail and can’t hold the ball.”

So instead of making his Double-A debut, Harvey could make his major league debut without having pitched an inning above the High-A level.

With so many relievers unavailable after Sunday’s game — Showalter said there were five he wouldn’t use Monday — calling up Harvey was the best of the few options available to replenish the bullpen for Monday’s game, especially considering Toronto’s right-handed-heavy batting order.

“We’re trying to protect the health of all our people, including Hunter,” Showalter said. “We’re trying to protect Dylan Bundy tonight. We’re trying to protect five guys that can’t pitch in the bullpen. We’re trying to protect them. It’s about a lot of variables. Talking like we do before every game, we pushed the limits as far as we could go with every guy yesterday. I’m not going to do that tonight. I’m not going to do it again.”

In a corresponding move, the Orioles optioned left-hander Tanner Scott to Triple-A Norfolk. Scott was recalled before Sunday’s game and pitched 1 2/3 relief innings, after going two innings at Norfolk on Friday. And because Scott, who has been used as a starter in the minors, had never pitched on back-to-back days, he wouldn’t have been available to pitch until Tuesday, at the earliest.

Scott was recalled to replace right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis, who was called up before Saturday’s game, pitching an inning in the 8-3 loss before being optioned back to Norfolk on Sunday.

Harvey, 23, figured to be in the Orioles’ big league plans at some point this season. But considering he’s still building his innings count after having Tommy John surgery in July 2016, it appeared he would pitch mainly in the minor leagues.

“I don’t know if you can say for sure that this is what he’s going to do well here,” Showalter said. “I know what he’s done well in the past. He’s got a late-life fastball, a curveball that’s the old-fashioned [12-6] — a power curveball —and a changeup he’s got a feel for. He holds runners, and he ain’t scared. We’ll see if that plays up here. It did in other places. Do I wish he had more experience in Triple-A, Double-A and whatever? He had some outings in Twin Lakes [during spring training]. He’s physically ready. He’s ready to go.”

Harvey, who has thrown just 18 2/3 regular-season innings in the minors since his surgery, had a strong spring training that put him near the cusp of making the major league roster. He had a 3.86 ERA over seven Grapefruit League innings.

“I’m still learning [about him],” Showalter said. “I do know this: You look at certain guys that teammates are kind of drawn to. He’s very unassuming and respectful. You’re talking about that this is a very good major league pitcher’s son. He’s been around some locker rooms, but he’s got the right amount of nervousness today. … We all kind of play through some of the young guys’ eyes and what they’re thinking, and I love watching him move around today and seeing what’s going on today, knowing full well he might not get into the game today. I hope he doesn’t. I hope we don’t have that need, but you can’t go into today’s game without solving that.”

CAPTION The Orioles beat the Yankees, 8-7, in 12 innings despite a 5-0 deficit in the first inning. (Denise Sanders, Baltimore Sun video) The Orioles beat the Yankees, 8-7, in 12 innings despite a 5-0 deficit in the first inning. (Denise Sanders, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Orioles beat writer Jon Meoli talks about the O's loss to the Yankees Saturday. They were beat 8-3. (Jon Meoli / Baltimore Sun video) Orioles beat writer Jon Meoli talks about the O's loss to the Yankees Saturday. They were beat 8-3. (Jon Meoli / Baltimore Sun video)

eencina@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EddieInTheYard