Craig Gentry provides rare power punch in Orioles' win over Blue Jays

Craig Gentry was working his way back from a fractured rib when the Orioles overhauled their roster at the end of last month, trading several franchise cornerstones to stockpile prospects for the future. So when he rejoined the team 11 days ago, he returned to a clubhouse that looked much different than the one he left.

Since returning, Gentry is 10-for-29, batting .344 in eight games (seven starts), and in the Orioles’ 12-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night at Camden Yards, Gentry had three hits — his third multihit game in his past five starts — and hit his first home run in nearly a full year.

Gentry isn’t known for his power — his strength is the rangy defense he can play at all three outfield spots and the speed he provides on the bases — so Tuesday’s two-run homer off left-hander Thomas Pannone in the fourth inning was just the seventh of his career in 601 major league games. It was his first since last Aug. 30 against the Seattle Mariners.

“I don’t hit a lot of those, so they’re all special — all seven of them,” Gentry said.

Gentry tagged a 2-0 fastball from Pannone an estimated 420 feet deep into the left-field stands, giving the Orioles a 7-1 lead. It was Gentry’s longest homer of the Statcast era, which began in 2016. Both of his previous homers with the Orioles were 384 and 386 feet, respectively.

On Tuesday, Gentry started in left field. Rookie John Andreoli was stationed to his left in center, later replaced by fellow rookie Cedric Mullins. In front of him was another rookie in third baseman Renato Núñez.

Gentry sees the youth, and at 34, he’s the oldest player on the Orioles’ 25-man roster, but has no problems playing the role of graybeard on a rebuilding club.

“It’s different, but it’s part of the game,” Gentry said. “I’m a lot older than a lot of these guys. It’s a little weird, but I don’t feel that old, but I guess being around younger guys makes you feel young.”