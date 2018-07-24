With rebuild underway, Orioles soon will enter a future with a lot less veteran leadership

The Orioles have had a very solid clubhouse culture during the Buck Showalter era, but in the wake of their first-half collapse, they have begun a major rebuild that will take away a lot of their veteran leadership.

Showalter has always favored the players policing themselves and he has had hard-nosed players such as Adam Jones and Darren O’Day to help him teach the younger players how the Orioles are expected to conduct themselves.

That might not be the case next season — or even next month, for that matter. Jones could be traded any day now, which would remove the most influential voice in the locker room. The Orioles soon figure to have a lot more young players and a lot fewer veterans.

So, will that change the disciplinary protocol when a player fails to run out a ground ball or forgets to line up for a cutoff throw?

“Of course, there are some different dynamics for each club and where you are as an organization,’’ Showalter said. “But, there’s an expression — ‘Effort should never go in a slump,’ right? — and then a lot of people, some players, define effort differently.

“You have a lot of guys when you get on them about something, they’ll say, ‘Well, you know I play every day.’ I think that’s part of the job description, right. That’s why my appreciation level for a guy like Adam Jones … Take a good snapshot because guys like him are hard to find.”

Showalter said that it’s hard to project what the leadership situation will look like in a month, and he’s not ready to concede that Jones will not still be one of his main men in the clubhouse.

“I think when the smoke clears from a lot of the stuff that’s going on, we’ll be able to look at things more down the road,’’ he said. “I think [executive vice president] Dan [Duquette] and his group upstairs are really about ‘Okay, let’s get the best players possible for this guy or that guy,’ and when it all clears, kind of see where you are.”

If Jones and some of the other high-profile veterans are no longer around, maybe Showalter will do what he did when he arrived in Baltimore and troll for some new leaders.

“I remember having a conversation with [Jones] in the first week or 10 days I was here,” he said. “I said I really need my best players to play the game right, otherwise everything we’re doing is not going to work. It’s not going to happen. I had that conversation with three or four of them, and Adam took that mantle very seriously.

“I told him I didn’t really care what had gone on with him in the past and what have you. You’ve got a chance to start. Showed him a couple of examples of what we’re talking about and the conversations with him have been few and far between since then. He took it and ran with it.”

